Met Office has issued its verdict on the weather for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

The stars will be coming out in Dundee as the city hosts BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

Lewis Capaldi, Wet Leg, The 1975 and Jonas Brothers are among the headline acts performing at the festival in Scotland over the bank holiday. Tickets sold out within minutes of being made available.

But what can festivalgoers expect from the weather? And will you need to take an umbrella?

Here's what the Met Office has forecast for the city (as of Friday, 26 May)

What will the weather be like in Dundee?

Friday, 26 May

5pm - sunny intervals - 16C

6pm - sunny intervals - 17C

7pm - sunny intervals - 16C

8pm - sunny intervals - 15C

9pm - clear skies - 14C

10pm - clear night - 13C

11pm - clear night - 14C

Saturday, 27 May

The Met Office has issued its verdict for the overall weather outlook in Dundee for the first full day of BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend. On its website it explains: "Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning."

There will be highs of 18C and lows of 7C on Saturday.

Sunday, 28 May

The weather will take a turn for the cooler on the final day of Big Weekend. The Met Office is predicting there will be highs of just 13C on Sunday in Dundee.

