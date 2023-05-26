Lewis Capaldi, Wet Leg, The 1975 and Jonas Brothers are among the headline acts performing at the festival in Scotland over the bank holiday. Tickets sold out within minutes of being made available.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But what can festivalgoers expect from the weather? And will you need to take an umbrella?
Here's what the Met Office has forecast for the city (as of Friday, 26 May)
What will the weather be like in Dundee?
Friday, 26 May
- 5pm - sunny intervals - 16C
- 6pm - sunny intervals - 17C
- 7pm - sunny intervals - 16C
- 8pm - sunny intervals - 15C
- 9pm - clear skies - 14C
- 10pm - clear night - 13C
- 11pm - clear night - 14C
Saturday, 27 May
The Met Office has issued its verdict for the overall weather outlook in Dundee for the first full day of BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend. On its website it explains: "Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning."
There will be highs of 18C and lows of 7C on Saturday.
Sunday, 28 May
The weather will take a turn for the cooler on the final day of Big Weekend. The Met Office is predicting there will be highs of just 13C on Sunday in Dundee.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On its website it explains: "Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning." There is also a chance of overcast conditions.