Arctic Monkeys will be joined by The Hives and The Mysterines

Arctic Monkeys will be joined by two other bands on their upcoming UK tour.

Alex Turner and Co will be playing stadium shows at venues across Britain in the coming weeks. The Car tour will begin at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on bank holiday Monday (29 May).

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the tour, Arctic Monkeys will have two opening acts. Here is all you need to know:

Who are the support acts for Arctic Monkeys tour?

The Mysterines and The Hive will open for the Sheffield band on The Car UK tour in May and June. The bands will both play sets prior to Alex Turner and Co taking stage.

Who are The Mysterines?

A four-piece alternative rock band from Liverpool, The Mysterines formed in 2015. The band consists of Lia Metcalfe (vocals and guitar), George Favager (bass guitar), Callum Thompson (guitar and backing vocals) and Paul Crilly (drums and backing vocals).

The Mysterines released their debut albim in 2022 - Reeling - and it reached number 9 in the UK charts. The band's most popular song on Spotify as of 28 May is Hung Up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The band played The Caledonia in Liverpool on 10 May and the setlist was as follows:

Life's A Bitch (But I Like It So Much)

Bet Your Pretty Face

Reeling

Hung Up

Who are The Hives?

The Swedish rockers saw success in the early 00s during the indie wave. Originally formed in 1993, the band saw a break through with 2000's Veni Vidi Vicious and followed it up with chart success in the UK with 2004's Tyrannosaurus Hives.

The Hives members all use stage names - Howlin' Pelle, Nicholaus Arson, Chris Dangerous, Vigilante Carlstroem and The Johan and Only. Among the band's most popular songs are the likes of Hate To Say I Told You So and Tick Tick Boom.

The band are due to release their sixth album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons - their first in 11 years - in August 2023. The Hives play Live At Leeds on Saturday (27 May) and the set was as follows: