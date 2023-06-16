For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, who boasted about stabbing teen in chest jailed for 12 years
Man charged with three counts of murder in Nottingham attacks
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies aged 26 at Tour de Suisse
Plaid Cymru names Rhun ap Iorwerth as new leader of Welsh party
Ex-police watchdog chief Michael Lockwood charged with raping child
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Arctic Monkeys at Emirates Stadium: can you still get tickets for London show? Ticketmaster release extra

Arctic Monkeys will play two shows at Emirates Stadium in London - and extra tickets have been released

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

Ticketmaster has released a final batch of tickets for Arctic Monkeys huge shows at Emirates Stadium.

The rockers will bring their UK tour to the home of Arsenal in north London on Friday (16 June) and Saturday (17 June). Alex Turner and Co have be touring outdoor venues up and down the country in recent weeks.

Fans will be able to catch them headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival next weekend. But can you still catch them at the Emirates Stadium?

Most Popular

Can you get tickets for Arctic Monkeys in London?

Ticketmaster announced that extra tickets had been made available for the concerts at Emirates Stadium on 16 and 17 June. But fans will have to act quick.

The entertainment giant's website is still showing "low availability" for both of the gigs. Prices start at £52.25 each for seated tickets on Friday and the same price for seated tickets on Saturday.

Related topics:TicketsLive MusicArsenalLondon