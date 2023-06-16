Arctic Monkeys will play two shows at Emirates Stadium in London - and extra tickets have been released

Ticketmaster has released a final batch of tickets for Arctic Monkeys huge shows at Emirates Stadium.

The rockers will bring their UK tour to the home of Arsenal in north London on Friday (16 June) and Saturday (17 June). Alex Turner and Co have be touring outdoor venues up and down the country in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans will be able to catch them headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival next weekend. But can you still catch them at the Emirates Stadium?

Can you get tickets for Arctic Monkeys in London?

Ticketmaster announced that extra tickets had been made available for the concerts at Emirates Stadium on 16 and 17 June. But fans will have to act quick.