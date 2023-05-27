How long can you expect Arctic Monkeys to be on stage during UK tour?

Arctic Monkeys will kick-off their huge UK tour in the coming days.

The Sheffield band will be playing stadium shows across the British isles this summer. Tickets went on sale in the autumn of 2022 and fans have been a glimpse of what to expect during a recent run of shows in Europe.

The first show will take place at Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium on Monday, 29 May. But how long will the band be on stage?

Here is all you need to know:

How long does an Arctic Monkeys concert last?

The band have yet to start their UK tour but have been trotting the globe throughout 2023 - including a recent run of shows in Europe. So we do not yet know how long the sets for the shows on the British Isles are.

During The Cars tour in Europe the sets have lasted approximately 90 minutes. Arctic Monkeys tend to perform around 21 songs on each date of the tour.

Shows will finish around 10.45pm/ 10.50pm if the timings from the European dates are anything to go by.

What time does Bristol concert start and end?

Arctic Monkeys will begin the UK tour at Ashton Gate stadium in Bristol. It is the first stop on their summer stadium tour.

According to the venue's website, the fan village will open at 3pm - with the gates opening at 5pm. The first act is scheduled to perform at 6.40pm.

On the European leg of the tour, Arctic Monkeys hae taken to the stage between 9.10pm and 9.25pm - performing for 90 minutes.