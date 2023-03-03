Before you get to West Holts, you must first go through the Wild West of getting your Glasto ticket

On Friday (3 March) more than 50 other acts were added to the 2023 line-up, with hundreds more expected to be added in the coming months.

Ticket and coach packages for next year’s Glastonbury festival sold out in less than half an hour, according to organisers, and ‘standard’ tickets for the event were just as quickly bought out. So is that it? Have would-be festival goers missed the boat entirely? Here is everything you need to know.

Is Glastonbury 2023 sold out?

At the time of writing, Glastonbury 2023 has completley sold out. Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 were issued on a first-come, first-served basis to those who had pre-registered at the Glastonbury Festival website .

The price of Glastonbury tickets was predicted to rise in 2023, and indeed, the rumours turned out to be correct. For standard tickets to the festival next year, attendees will have to pay £335 plus a £5 booking charge. A £50 deposit is also required.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2022 cost £280 plus a £5 booking fee, an increase over the £265 ticket price in 2020. Organiser Emily Eavis said these were “incredibly challenging times”.

“We’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.

“As always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew. In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever.”

The first wave of Glastonbury tickets sold out in 23 minutes according to organisers.

Will there be a Glastonbury 2023 ticket resale?

If you missed out on a Glastonbury 2023 ticket the first time around, fear not, there is still hope. If you didn’t get your hands on tickets when they first went on sale, keep in mind that any cancellations will be made available for resale at face value through the Festival’s authorised ticket broker, See Tickets .

Only See Tickets is authorised to sell Glastonbury Festival tickets, and no other site or agency will be assigned tickets.

In the past Glastonbury has set dates for much-anticipated “resales”, where returned tickets are made available to purchase again. In 2023, any cancelled or returned tickets to Glastonbury 2023 will be made available again through the event’s resale process in April.

We’ll update this article as and when and a more pinpoint resale date for 2023 is confirmed, but keep checking back on Glastonbury’s ticket information page for all the latest information. Take note that you will also need to be registered for tickets if you want any hope of picking one up in the resale.

Note that payment plans - allowing you to split the cost of your ticket over the months leading up to the festival - are not available for resale tickets, which must be paid for in full at point of booking.

Top tips for securing tickets

The annual resale is always looked forward to by would-be festivalgoes who missed out on Glastonbury tickets first time around. But with a much smaller batch of tickets up for grabs, demand is arguably higher than during the festival’s initial ticket sales window.

If you are looking to attempt to grab a Glastonbury ticket during the upcoming resale window, there are a number of steps you can take to increase your changes of getting your hands on a much sought-after pass.

Making use of numerous internet connected gadgets to access the ticket link will increase your chances, but of course, you’ll want to make sure these are sufficiently charged and up to the task in advance.

Other tech-based tips include making use of multiple browsers instead of multiple tabs (multiple tabs on one browser will just slow that one browser up).

As much as you want your PC, mobile phones and tablets to be in the right mindset for what can be a stress inducing task, the same can be said for you.

This year’s standard ticket window opened on a Sunday (and at 9am, no less), and while the exact date of Glastonbury 2023’s resale has not yet been confirmed, if it falls on the same day, those who have had a heavy Saturday night just hours earlier might struggle to drag themselves up in time.

Setting an alarm - whether you were out partying or not - is always a good idea, and if you do have to go out, try not to end up with a hangover. You need those reflexes sharp!

Teamwork also makes the dreamwork (as they say), and pulling together a few friends for a concerted ticket-securing effort is always a good idea. Again, just make sure everybody is pre-registered, has access to relevant information on the party’s other members, and has all the necessary funds in their bank account.

And finally, while the temptation is there to repeatedly hit F5 to refresh the page until you are granted access to the ticket landing page (only a certain number of users are allowed on at once to ease strain on servers), this can actually be detrimental.