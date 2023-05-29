After a period away from the limelight, the American singer pleasantly surprised fans in Brazil by unveiling six new songs

American singer Lana Del Rey has been out of the spotlight for quite some time, but surprised fans in Brazil on Saturday (27 May) when she announced six new songs. The songwriter performed live for the first time in four years at the MITA Festival in Rio de Janeiro, debuting six tracks from her most recent album.

During the show, she showcased four songs from her ninth LP 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, released earlier this year. And for the first time ever, she aired a new single from the ‘Blue Banisters’ LP, another of the three albums released since her last live concert. She then also played an unreleased track from 2014’s ‘Ultraviolence’ live for the first time ever.

Del Rey is due to perform as one of the headline acts at Glastonbury this year, as well as BST Hyde Park. So what are the new songs?

What are the new tracks by Lana Del Rey?

Lana Del Rey performed six new tracks from various albums she had recorded previously. This included:

A&W - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

The Grants - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Flipside - Ultraviolence

Candy Necklace - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - title track from album of the same name

Arcadia - Blue Banisters

Del Rey first gained attention with her debut single ‘Video Games’ in 2011, which quickly became an internet sensation. She released her debut studio album, ‘Born to Die,’ in 2012, which achieved commercial success and established her as a prominent figure in the alternative pop music scene.

US singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey arrives for the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards at the YouTube theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, March 1, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

She has released several more albums, including ‘Ultraviolence’ (2014), ‘Honeymoon’ (2015), ‘Lust for Life’ (2017), and ‘Norman F***ing Rockwell!’ (2019), receiving both critical acclaim and commercial success.

What did her setlist include?

The MITA Festival reportedly marked Del Rey’s first full concert since November 2019. Since then, she’s appeared on such TV programs as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and made an onstage appearance with Bleachers at High Water Festival in 2023. Her setlist included:

A&W

Young And Beautiful

Bartender

The Grants

Flipside

Pretty When You Cry

Cherry

Ride

Born To Die

Blue Jeans

Norman F***ing Rockwell

Arcadia

Ultraviolence

White Mustang

Candy Necklace

Venice Bitc

Diet Mtn Dew

Summertime Sadness

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Video Games

The Brit Award-winning pop star recently topped UK charts with her latest album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

How to get tickets for Lana Del Rey at BST Hyde Park

Tickets for Lana Del Rey's performance on Sunday 9 July at BST Hyde Park 2023 are on sale via AXS and Ticketmaster now. Unfortunately, tickets for general admission have already sold out, but there are some primary tickets still available. It will be her second UK festival set of the summer, following a slot at Glastonbury on Saturday, 24 June.

