American singer Lana Del Rey has been out of the spotlight for quite some time, but surprised fans in Brazil on Saturday (27 May) when she announced six new songs. The songwriter performed live for the first time in four years at the MITA Festival in Rio de Janeiro, debuting six tracks from her most recent album.
During the show, she showcased four songs from her ninth LP 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, released earlier this year. And for the first time ever, she aired a new single from the ‘Blue Banisters’ LP, another of the three albums released since her last live concert. She then also played an unreleased track from 2014’s ‘Ultraviolence’ live for the first time ever.
Del Rey is due to perform as one of the headline acts at Glastonbury this year, as well as BST Hyde Park. So what are the new songs?
What are the new tracks by Lana Del Rey?
Lana Del Rey performed six new tracks from various albums she had recorded previously. This included:
- A&W - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- The Grants - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Flipside - Ultraviolence
- Candy Necklace - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - title track from album of the same name
- Arcadia - Blue Banisters
Del Rey first gained attention with her debut single ‘Video Games’ in 2011, which quickly became an internet sensation. She released her debut studio album, ‘Born to Die,’ in 2012, which achieved commercial success and established her as a prominent figure in the alternative pop music scene.
She has released several more albums, including ‘Ultraviolence’ (2014), ‘Honeymoon’ (2015), ‘Lust for Life’ (2017), and ‘Norman F***ing Rockwell!’ (2019), receiving both critical acclaim and commercial success.
What did her setlist include?
The MITA Festival reportedly marked Del Rey’s first full concert since November 2019. Since then, she’s appeared on such TV programs as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and made an onstage appearance with Bleachers at High Water Festival in 2023. Her setlist included:
- A&W
- Young And Beautiful
- Bartender
- The Grants
- Flipside
- Pretty When You Cry
- Cherry
- Ride
- Born To Die
- Blue Jeans
- Norman F***ing Rockwell
- Arcadia
- Ultraviolence
- White Mustang
- Candy Necklace
- Venice Bitc
- Diet Mtn Dew
- Summertime Sadness
- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Video Games
Del Rey is also due to deliver a headline performance on the Other Stage at Glastonbury 2023, despite threatening to pull out of its all-white male headliners including the Arctic Monkeys, who began touring today (29 May). Del Ray, who last year collaborated with Taylor Swift as the only featured artist on her 10th album, Midnights, has been vocal about the lack of diversity on her social media platforms saying: “Well, I’m actually headlining the 2nd stage. But since there was no consideration for announcing that, we’ll see.”
The Brit Award-winning pop star recently topped UK charts with her latest album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.
How to get tickets for Lana Del Rey at BST Hyde Park
Tickets for Lana Del Rey's performance on Sunday 9 July at BST Hyde Park 2023 are on sale via AXS and Ticketmaster now. Unfortunately, tickets for general admission have already sold out, but there are some primary tickets still available. It will be her second UK festival set of the summer, following a slot at Glastonbury on Saturday, 24 June.
Her setlist may include some of the latest never-heard tracks as well as her biggest hits, including Born to Die, West Coast and Summertime Sadness. Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, creates music that is often characterised by its cinematic quality, melancholic themes, and references to American culture.