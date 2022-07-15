The London dates will form part of Bruce Spingsteen and The E Street Band’s much anticipated 2023 international tour

The British Summer Time festival (BST) will return to Hyde Park in 2023 for what will be the event’s 10-year anniversary.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have been confirmed as the first headliners for BST Hyde Park 2023.

This year’s BST Hyde Park was the first to be held since 2019 following Covid-19 restrictions and it included headline performances from big name artists such as The Rolling Stones, Adele, Eagles and Pearl Jam.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s event and how you can get tickets.

Pearl Jam performed at Hyde Park during this summer's festival. (Getty Images)

What is BST Hyde Park?

BST Hyde Park is a music festival held over 10 days which first started in 2013, with next year’s event marking its 10-year anniversary.

Now, across three weekends, the festival’s mission is to put on an event like no other. The festival features big-name headliners and support from up and coming artists.

In between the three weekends there is also a free midweek programme called Open House, which features free activities and entertainment. In this year’s event there were eight days of film screenings, yoga classes and live music.

Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park. (Getty Images)

When is BST Hyde Park 2023?

The dates for BST Hyde Park 2023 are yet to be announced but it is expected that the festival will run over two or three weekends.

This year’s festival ran from Friday 24 June until Sunday 10 July - and it is expected that the festival will take place in the first week of July.

Who has been named in the BST Hyde Park 2023 line up?

Bruce Springsteen is the first act to be announced for BST Hyde Park 2023, but he is certainly not going to be the only star to grace the stage next summer.

Since 2013, the festival has seen headliners such as Celine Dion, The Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Lionel Ritchie, The Strokes, Taylor Swift and Adele.

What are Bruce Springsteen’s BST Hyde Park dates?

The Born to Run legend will make his long awaited debut at the London park for BST 2023 in what will be the festival’s 10th anniversary.

The American singer has had a successful career spanning over 40 years, in this time he has garnered 20 Grammys and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November 2016.

The American singer best known for hits such as Dancing In The Dark and Born in the U.S.A will perform at the London park on Thursday 6 July and Saturday 8 July 2023.

The shows are among a string of stadium performances announced on Thursday for the UK as part of an international tour next year.

The shows will mark the first live shows for Springsteen and the E Street Band since the end of their 14 month global tour, which ended in Australia in February 2017.

How to get tickets for BST Hyde Park 2023

Tickets for Bruce Springsteen go on sale on Thursday 21 July from 9am.

American Express cardmembers get the first access to tickets with the Amex presale, which takes place on Friday 15 July from 9am.