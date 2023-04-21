Record Store Day will take place on 22 April in the UK

Taylor Swift and Madonna are among the big name acts participating in Record Store Day this year.

Music fans will be looking to get their hands on another set of exclusive releases. The event is in its 16th year and will see hundreds of stores from across the country take part.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First conceived in 2007 at a gathering of independent record store owners in America, Record Store Day has since spread to thousands of shops around the world. The 2023 edition is schedule to take place this weekend.

If you are a fan of records, looking to get your hand on releases from major acts, or are interested to find out what thefuss is all about. Here is how you can find a shop participating in Record Store Day:

When is Record Store Day?

The event is traditionally held on the third weekend of April - and has taken place in this month since it began in 2007. The only exceptions have been in 2020 and 2021, when the dates were disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Record Store Day in 2014. Picture: ANDREW COWIE/AFP via Getty Images

In 2023, Record Store Day will take place on Saturday, 22 April. Taking place on a weekend gives music fans a chance to attempt to get their hands on the exclusive records without having to worry about taking time off work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Previous years have also seen a second Record Store Day event taking place around the time of Black Friday in November. A date has not yet been confirmed for 2023.

How many stores are taking part in the UK?

For fans hoping to get their hands on some of the exclusive Record Store Day releases this year, will be pleased to know that over 260 independent stores are taking part in the event in the UK.

Find a store participating in 2023

Record Store Day have confirmed the full list of stores taking part in the event this year. The total of stores this year is more than 260 and are spread across the whole of the country.

Search for your closest store in our interactive table below.

Loading....

What is Record Store Day?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Founded in 2007, it was inspired by Free Comic Book Day - which was an event to encourage people to discover comics. Record Store Day is celebrated across the world including the United States and the UK.

Its website explains: “Record Store Day is the one day of the year when over 260 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture. Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day and many shops and cities host artist performances and events to mark the occasion.

“Thousands more shops celebrate the day around the globe in what’s become one of the biggest annual events on the music calendar. This is a day for the people who make up the world of the record store—the staff, the customers, and the artists—to come together and celebrate the special role these independently owned stores play in their communities.”

Which musicians are taking part in 2023?