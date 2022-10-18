The announcement marks the American singer’s first tour in five years

That is, until now. Yes Swifties, the pop icon has teased details of an upcoming headline UK tour, the first tour in five years.

This is everything we know so far.

Is Taylor Swift going on tour in the UK?

While details are scarce, the tour itself has been confirmed by Taylor Nation, an official fan page for the singer that’s run by her team and who post updates and announcements about things like new music, tour dates and more.

On Monday evening, at around 8pm, the Taylor Nation Twitter account wrote: “UK fans… we’d head to the store now if we were you [eyes emoji]”

The tweet included a link to Swift’s UK site , which currently features a banner across the top of the web page counting down how long special pre-sale codes are available for.

The website says that “further information will be confirmed at a later date” for the “forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift UK show dates” so, as it stands, we have very little information about things like times and venues.

Can I sign up for presale tickets?

There are a couple of ways that you can sign up for special pre-sale access to tickets.

Firstly, you’ll need to head over to Swift’s UK store online and from there you can sign up for pre-sale code access by pre-ordering her upcoming new album Midnights in any format from the official UK store.

Midnights is available in a number of different formats, like on CD, vinyl, digital download and even cassette.

The site explains: “Pre-sale details & further information will be confirmed at a later date and will be communicated with you officially and via the email you supply at checkout, so you have plenty of warning ahead of the pre-sale launch.”

NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

If you’ve already pre-ordered Midnights via Swift’s official UK store, then you are automatically eligible to receive a code, and don’t need to order again.

In order to be eligible, orders need to be placed before 5am on 21 October.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to pre-order Midnights for whatever reason, no purchase is actually necessary to get access to the presale code. On Swift’s website, just click on “ *no purchase necessary ” next to the terms and conditions, and you’ll be directed to a new webpage that will let you sign up for the access by entering a short online form. It asks for your first name, email, date of birth and the country that you’re from.

You might find that you’re greeted with an error message for the website, which says: “Sorry - we’re experiencing a large number of requests for this site. Please try again shortly.”

If you refresh the page, you should be able to get through to the site eventually.

When is Midnights out?

Midnights is set to be released on Friday 21 October. The album will be Swift’s 10th studio album, and has been described by the singer as “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams”.

From 21 September to 7 October, Swift revealed the tracklist on the upcoming album via a series of TikToks, which she called Midnights Mayhem with Me.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

The tracklist goes as follows:

Lavender Haze Maroon Anti-Hero Snow on the Beach ft. Lana Del Rey You’re on Your Own, Kid Midnight Rain Question…? Vigilante S**t Bejeweled Labyrinth Karma Sweet Nothing Mastermind

And also included on the deluxe edition: