Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, will be released on October 21, 2022

Taylor Swift opens up about the meaning of one of her upcoming songs, featuring Lana Del Rey.

The 32-year-old announced her new Midnights album on August 29, and has since released the titles of its 13 tracks.

The Bad Blood singer revealed that the fourth track is called Snow On The Beach, and it is about “falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you”.

Lana Del Ray presents Taylor Swift with the award for Best Female onstage at the MTV EMA's 2012 at Festhalle Frankfurt on November 11, 2012 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)

She also told her 227 million Instagram followers that track four would feature Lana Del Rey.

Taylor admitted she was “a massive fan” of the Summertime Sadness singer, as she struggled to get through the “sentence without grinning”.

The 32-year-old posted a reel to Instagram, explaining: “Snow On The Beach the song is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you. “In this sort of cataclysmically faded moment where you realise someone feels exactly the same way that you feel, at the same moment.

Lana Del Rey attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Variety)

“And you’re kind of looking around going ‘wait is this real, is this a dream, is this for real, is this happening, is it really happening’ - kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on the beach.”

The Love Story singer finished the video by expressing her gratitude to Lana Del Rey, she said: “Lana Del Rey is in my opinion is one of the best musical artists ever.

“The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honour and a privilege. And the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m going to be grateful for for life.”

She also added that she hopes her fans love the song as much as she does.

Taylor first announced her new album in August, posting a picture of the album cover, without the track names, to Instagram.

The social media post also included a statement, which read: “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back.

“We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t - right this minute - about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.

NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching -hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…. We’ll meet ourselves.

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”