Snow On The Beach: Taylor Swift tells the meaning of one of her upcoming songs, featuring Lana Del Rey
Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, will be released on October 21, 2022
The 32-year-old announced her new Midnights album on August 29, and has since released the titles of its 13 tracks.
The Bad Blood singer revealed that the fourth track is called Snow On The Beach, and it is about “falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you”.
She also told her 227 million Instagram followers that track four would feature Lana Del Rey.
Taylor admitted she was “a massive fan” of the Summertime Sadness singer, as she struggled to get through the “sentence without grinning”.
The 32-year-old posted a reel to Instagram, explaining: “Snow On The Beach the song is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you. “In this sort of cataclysmically faded moment where you realise someone feels exactly the same way that you feel, at the same moment.
“And you’re kind of looking around going ‘wait is this real, is this a dream, is this for real, is this happening, is it really happening’ - kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on the beach.”
The Love Story singer finished the video by expressing her gratitude to Lana Del Rey, she said: “Lana Del Rey is in my opinion is one of the best musical artists ever.
“The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honour and a privilege. And the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m going to be grateful for for life.”
She also added that she hopes her fans love the song as much as she does.
Taylor first announced her new album in August, posting a picture of the album cover, without the track names, to Instagram.
The social media post also included a statement, which read: “We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back.
“We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t - right this minute - about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.
“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching -hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…. We’ll meet ourselves.
“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”
The tracks are titled Lavender Haze, Maroon, Anti-Hero, Snow On The Beach, You’re On Your Own Kid, Midnight Rain, Question…?, Vigilante Shit, Bejeweled, Labyrinth, Karma, Sweet Nothing and Mastermind.