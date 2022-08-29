Celebrities including Taylor Swift and Chloe Bailey cut a stylish figure at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday (28 August)

Taylor Swift oozed glamour as she joined celebrities at this year’s MTV VMAs on Sunday 28 August.

Singer, 32, from Pennsylvania, donned a stunning sparkly dress by Oscar de la Renta, accessorised with sandals from Christian Louboutin and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.

During her surprise appearance, Swift announced her new album Midnights.

Also opting for a figure-hugging silver dress, Chloe Bailey looked elegant as she completed her look by sweeping her hair into a high ponytail.

US rapper Latto appeared to have gotten the memo for a metallic outfit, stepping on stage in a dazzling dress with a plunging neckline by Lado Bokuchava.

Bebe Rexha looked elegant in a floor-length black dress by Vivienne Westwood, while a thigh slit revealed her matching platform heels.

The singer, 32, wore her glossy blonde hair in loose waves and kept her make-up subtle.

She has previously been nominated for several VMAs.

Elsewhere, Shenseea beamed in a white-dress with silver embellishment and matching gloves as she posed for photos at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The Jamaican artist wore her hair straight, while bringing attention to her face with bold eyelash extensions and used a neutral liner to accentuate the appearance of her lips.

Nicki Minaj embraced the Barbiecore trend in a bright fuschia dress coordinated with pink hair.

The rapper, 39, who received 17 VMA nominations, delighted fans with a medley of her greatest hits, including Beez In The Trap, Anaconda and Super Bass.

She later received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and won ‘Best Hip-hop’ for her song ‘Do We Have a Problem?’ featuring Lil Baby.

Dani Leigh and Ashley Graham, who both opted for black dresses, were also arguably among the best dressed at the event.

Florida-born singer Dani, 27, donned a figure-hugging leather dress with platform heels and painted her nails to match the look.

She styled her hair in a centre-parting with loose waves, while accessorising with a silver necklace and chunky bracelets.

Ashley wore a dress from Houghton by Katharine Polk.

Becky G, who showed her enviable figure in a dress from Zuhair Murad, was nominated for ‘Best Latin’.

However, her song ‘MAMIII’ lost to Anitta’s ‘Envolver’.

The VMAs aims to celebrate the best music of the past year, while also giving artists the opportunity to perform their biggest hits.