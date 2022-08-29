MTV VMAs 2022 winners list: who won Video Music Awards - including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lizzo
Artists Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Jack Harlow received the most nominations, with seven apiece
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Lizzo were among the artists honoured last night at the MTV Video Music Awards.
The annual awards ceremony saw the biggest names in music come to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey including Bad Bunny, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Nicki Minaj.
Artists Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Jack Harlow received the most nominations, with seven apiece, whilst Doja Cat and Harry Styles had six and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, and Ed Sheeran picked up five.
Fans were delighted by performances from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Lizzo and Maneskin, whose set was heavily censored.
The award show even featured a cameo appearance from actor and singer Johnny Depp.
Here’s everything you need to know about who won at the MTV VMAs.
Who won at the MTV VMAs?
Taylor Swift picked up the award for video of the year.
Swift’s win broke two records, with her being the only artist ever to win video of the year three times and the first artist to win the award for a video they directed.
In her acceptance speech she announced the relasee date for her upcoming album would be October 21 and reflected that “for the first time in VMA history, four of the directors nominated in the video of the year category are women”.
Swift also went on to win the best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” which starred Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.
Other wins of the night went to Harry Styles who won album of the year for “Harry’s House” and Lizzo, who won the VMA for “video for good” for “About Damn Time” whilst artist of the year went to Bad Bunny.
What happened with Johnny Depp?
Depp surprised viewers with a cameo appearance opening the awards ceremony.
His face was digitally projected onto MTV’s Moon Man Mascot.
The actor announced that he “needed the work” and in another appearance told the audience he was available for “birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need... anything” and declaring “Oh, I’m also a dentist.”
The event marks Depp’s latest public appearance after winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.
The full list of MTV VMA winners:
Video of the year
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
WINNER: Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Seventeen
Best Rock
Foo Fighters - Love Dies Young
Jack White - Taking Me Back
Muse - Won’t Stand Down
WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Shinedown - Planet Zero
Three Days Grace - So Called Life
Artist of the Year
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Song of Summer
Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito
Beyonce - Break My Soul
Kane Brown - Grand
Doja Cat - Vegas
Future featuring Drake and Tems - Wait for U
WINNER: Jack Harlow - First Class
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled - Big Energy (Remix)
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Post Malone featuring Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Marshmello and Khalid - Numb
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS Left and Right
Rosalía - Bizcochito
Harry Styles - Late Night Talking
Nicky Youre and dazy - Sunroof
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem & Snoop Dogg - From the D 2 the LBC
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Kendrick Lamar - N95
Latto - Big Energy
WINNER: Nicki Minaj Featuring Lil Baby - Do We Have a Problem?
Pusha T - Diet Coke
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta - Envolver
Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó
Becky G & Karol G - Mamiii
Daddy Yankee - REMIX
Farruko - Pepas
J Balvin & Skrillex - In da Getto
Video for Good
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Latto - P*ssy
WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time
Rina Sawayama - This Hell
Stromae - Fils de joie
Best K-Pop
BTS - Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
Itzy - Loco
WINNER: Lisa - Lalisa
Seventeen - Hot
Stray Kids - Maniac
Twice - The Feels
Album of the Year
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Billie Eilish - Happier than Ever
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Adele - 30
WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Best Longform Video
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters - Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves - Star-Crossed
Madonna - Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo - Driving Home 2 U
WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Collaboration
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
Post Malone & The Weeknd - One Right Now
Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd - La Fama
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Push Performance of the Year
September 2021: Griff - One Night
October 2021: Remi Wolf - Sexy Villain
November 2021: Nessa Barrett - I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead
WINNER: December 2021: Seventeen - Rock With You
January 2021: Mae Muller - Better Days
February 2022: Gayle - ABCDEFU
March 2022: Shenseea - R U That
April 2022: Omar Apollo - Tamagotchi
May 2022: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue
June 2022: Muni Long - Baby Boo
July 2022: Doechii - Persuasive
Best Metaverse Performance
WINNER: Blackpink the Virtual - PUBG
BTS - Minecraft
Charli XCX - Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience - Wave
Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande - Fortnite
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience - Roblox
Best Alternative
Avril Lavigne Featuring Blackbear - Love It When You Hate Me
Imagine Dragons & J.I.D - Enemy
Machine Gun Kelly Featuring Willow - Emo Girl
WINNER: Måneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
Panic! at the Disco - Viva las Vengeance
Twenty One Pilots - Saturday
Willow & Avril Lavigne Featuring Travis Barker - Grow
Song of the Year
Adele - Easy on Me
WINNER: Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat - Woman
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Lizzo - About Damn Time
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Best Pop
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat - Woman
Ed Sheeran - Shivers
WINNER: Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Olivia Rodrigo - Traitor
Best R&B
Alicia Keys - City of Gods (Part II)
Chlöe - Have Mercy
H.E.R. - For Anyone
Normani Featuring Cardi B - Wild Side
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - No Love (Extended Version)
WINNER: The Weeknd - Out Of Time
Best Group
Blackpink
WINNER: BTS
City Girls
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic
Cinematography
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “N95”
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Direction
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ed Sheeran - Shivers
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Art Direction
Adele - Oh My God
Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Kacey Musgraves - Simple Times
WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Best Choreography
BTS - Permission to Dance
WINNER: Doja Cat - Woman
FKA twigs Featuring The Weeknd - Tears in the Club
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Normani Featuring Cardi B - Wild Side
Best Editing
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)
Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal
WINNER: Rosalía - Saoko
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd - Take My Breath