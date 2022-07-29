Dua Lipa has apologised to fans who were injured by fireworks during her concert at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday.

Dua Lipa featured the app in her newsletter (Image: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa has announced that an investigation is taking place following an incident during her performance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday.

The singer, 26, from London, took to her Instagram account to apologise to fans who were injured after illicit fireworks were released inside the venue.

Speaking to her almost 86 million followers, Dua wrote: “Last night unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto. Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.

“There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted, and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred. Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I’m so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way.’

Dua Lipa played in Glasgow this month.

According to CityNews , police received a call to the venue at 11.40pm and three concertgoers received medical treatment for minor injuries that didn’t require an ambulance.

Those with information regarding the incident have been asked to contact police.

A series of terrifying videos from the event have begun circulating on social media, with some commenters claiming security wasn’t thorough.

Dua Lipa’s apology (Instagram)

Posting on Twitter , one person wrote: “Someone actually set off fireworks inside the Scotiabank Arena during Dua Lipa’s show last night… How does that even happen? How do fireworks get snuck past security? You can’t even take an unopened water bottle inside a concert, so how did a set of fireworks get inside?”

Another said: “I was at the concert and the fireworks were shot in the middle of so many people ... I hope whoever did this gets arrested”

“I was definitely surprised when I saw fireworks at the Dua Lipa concert last night… It was strange security was not checking bags and hopefully that is looked into. Something worse could have easily happened,” a third commented.

A fourth added: “The security last night for the premium gate barely checked any of the bags, they didn’t even look or touch mine or my friends. they just seemed so rushed. please get this fixed asap - it could’ve been bad last night, thankfully it was “only” fireworks and nothing worse”

Dua Lipa

Singer-songwriter

Dua Lipa was born in London on 22 August 1995 to Albanian parents. She found fame after signing to Warner Bros Records in 2015, having studied at the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School in addition to modelling and posting covers of songs by her favourite artists online.

The award-winning singer is best known for hits including “New Rules” and “Be The One”, while her sound blends pop, house and R&B. Dua Lipa is among the top listened to female artists on Spotify. This year, she will be performing across the globe with shows in Canada, Brazil, Australia and the USA.

Dua Lipa. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest

Age: 26

26 Born: London, 22 August 1995

London, 22 August 1995 Lives: £6.75 million house in London

£6.75 million house in London Relationship: Single following split from U.S model Anwar Hadid

Single following split from U.S model Anwar Hadid Wealth: $35 million

Earlier this year, Dua told Vogue that she is working on her third album.

“I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured. It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want,” Dua said.

Connections

Anwar Hadid

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa at the 2019 American Music Awards (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)

IMG model Anwar Hadid allegedly began dating Dua Lipa in 2019 after being introduced through his sister Gigi. The 23-year-old decided to live with Dua in New York just months after they began seeing each other. It has been reported that the pair decided to go their separate ways late last year because their schedules made it difficult to spend time together.

Mnek

MNEK during the GAY TIMES Honours 500 at Magazine London (Getty Images)

Dua has collaborated with Grammy nominated artist Mnek on hits such as “IDGAF”. The 27-year-old, from Lewisham, has also worked with the likes of Zara Larsson, Little Mix, Beyonce and Madonna. Mnek’s best known songs include “Head & Heart”, “Ready For Your Love” and “Never Forget You”.

Rita Ora

Bebe Rexha (L) and Rita Ora (Getty Images)

American singer Bebe Rexha, 32, from New York, has tried to get Rita Ora and Dua Lipa in the studio together without any success. She told The Sun : “I have really tried. I don’t know what’s really going on there or what the drama is. I’ve tried to always be the peace-keeper and bring the girls together.

“For me, I would really love to do something together but I’m not sure that will ever happen. And I won’t say any more about that.”