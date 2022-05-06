His new album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, boasts features from the likes of Pharrell Williams, Drake and Justin Timberlake

Jack Harlow has officially dropped his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, following up his 2020 debut album That’s What They All Say.

The 24-year-old American rapper is best known for his 2020 single Whats Poppin’, his 2021 collaboration with Lil Nas X on Industry Baby and his 2022 single First Class which became his second number one on the Hot 100.

This is what you need to know about Come Home the Kids Miss You.

What’s the tracklist for Come Home the Kids Miss You?

After releasing the lead single from his new album, Nail Tech, in February 2022, Harlow officially announced the album in a tweet posted on 16 March, which showed him on the front cover of Rolling Stone.

He wrote: “I’m on the cover of Rolling Stone. Together we’re announcing my new album Come Home the Kids Miss You, out May 6th.

“Now for what I really wanna say:

“B*TCH!!!!!!! WE DID IT!!!!!!!!”

The new album boasts appearances from high profile musicians and fellow rappers, like Pharrell Williams, Drake , Justin Timberlake and Lil Wayne.

The album goes:

Talk of the Town

Young Harleezy

I’d Do Anything to Make You Smile

First Class

Dua Lipa

Side Piece

Movie Star ft. Pharrell Williams

Lil Secret

I Got a Shot

Churchill Downs ft Drake

Like a Blade of Grass

Parent Trap ft Justin Timberlake

Poison ft Lil Wayne

Nail Tech

State Fair

What are the lyrics to Dua Lipa?

In Harlow’s new song Dua Lipa, the rapper appears to try and shoot his shot with the English singer.

In the song, Harlow raps that he’s “tryna do more with her than do a feature”. Dua Lipa , who is currently touring Europe, is yet to respond to the new song from Harlow’s latest album.

Dua Lipa attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

These are the lyrics to the song:

Rain, rain, rain, rain

I catch a groove like, uh-uh

Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature (Do it)

I checked the web, they out here chewin’ me up, f**k it

Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket

I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothing

You know my city like the new Korea, bustin’

All these discussions over who could see us, hush it

I sold them basements out, let’s do arenas, crushin’

She looking, I’m blushing, I’m lying, I’m touching

Rain, rain, rain, rain

I need this s**t to be tooken up, I got accustomed to it

F**k a leap of faith, I took a jump just like it’s nothing to it

Girl, them Russian twists is working, now just put your butt into it

All that talk, I’m cutting through it

I ain’t no connoisseur, but I like this kind of storе

I got nothing to do with who the f**k they think I’m screwing

Uh, ninе times out of ten I had ‘em, then I blew it, but I need some

Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature (Do it)

I checked the web, they out here chewin’ me up, f**k it

Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket

I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothing

You know my city like the new Korea, bustin’

All these discussions over who could see us, hush it

I sold them basements out, let’s do arenas, crushin’

She looking, I’m blushing, I’m lying, I’m touching

So why you being extra, huh? Being extra

She’s a European and she know I’m seeing extra

Got a main character, but you could be an extra

Yes, sir, we the hottest out, used to be next up

Now I’m on some Ariana (Ooh), thank you, next, bruh

Shorty came from Lexin’, she flexed up

EJ turnt these motherf**kin’ pecks up

Need somethin’, I hit my connects up

I get like three somethin’ every time I dress up

I told Yeezus that I got a confession

We ‘bout to be somethin’, they gon’ have to catch up

So what’s up?

Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature (Do it)

I checked the web, they out here chewin’ me up, f**k it

Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket

I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothing

Is he dating Emma Chamberlain?

While Harlow’s new album is the subject of much discussion online, on Twitter, it’s his exchange with YouTuber Emma Chamberlain at the Met Gala that has people talking.

Chamberlain took to the red carpet at Vogue’s on-camera interviewer, chatting to the celebrities who snagged an invite to the exclusive event, including Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello.

Amongst the many celebrities that Chamberlain spoke to was Harlow, with fans speculating online that the rapper was flirting with the 20-year-old influencer.

Emma Chamberlain attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

At the end of their brief interview, Chamberlain says that she’ll see Harlow inside, to which he responded: “Can’t wait. Love you. Bye.”

Chamberlain replied by saying “Love ya” before turning back to the camera.

As it stands though, Harlow appears to be single - he said as much in an interview with GQ in October last year.

Talking about dating, he said: “I love women and dating is good.

“It’s funny, the bigger you get the more opportunities you have. But, ironically enough, you close up a little as the stakes are higher.

Jack Harlow attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“So a girl I would have invited back to my hotel three years ago, I wouldn’t do it now. There’s a stigma around it. I remember when I was younger and seeing artists bigger than me talking about how there were girls that wanted him just because he was a rapper.

“I thought that was so cool. I couldn’t wait till girls wanted me just because I became an artist.