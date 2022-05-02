After the attendees have walked the red carpet, what actually happens at the Met Gala is top secret

The Met Gala is to fashion what the Oscars are for the film industry - and this year the opulent event has returned to its usual May date after being disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years.

This is everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2022, including this year’s theme explained - and who could be on the top secret guest list.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the Met Gala - and when is it?

The Met Gala is a fundraising charity event to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute organised by the American fashion magazine Vogue. It’s held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Since it was established in 1948, the Met Gala has since become the biggest night of the year for fashion, with guests expected to follow a unique theme decided upon annually.

What happens at the Met Gala after the guests have graced the red carpet is actually a secret - those who have been invited must adhere to a strict no phone and no social media policy.

Rihanna arriving for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York - the 2018 theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Vogue says that the event “usually includes a high-profile performer ( like Rihanna ), and guests always explore the exhibition before sitting down together for dinner”.

This year, the Met Gala is returning to its traditional date of being held on the first Monday of May which is today - Monday 2 May.

Over the past two years, the Met Gala has been affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic - in 2020, it was cancelled altogether and in 2021 the gala was held but in September rather than in May.

What’s the theme this year?

This year, the theme for the Met Gala is Gilded Glamour, which is actually acting as a part two to last year’s In America: An Anthology of Fashion .

Vogue explains that the theme will ask its attendees to “embody the grandeur - and perhaps the dichotomy - of Gilded Age New York”.

It adds: “The period, which stretched from 1870 to 1890 (Mark Twain is credited with coining the term in 1873), was one of unprecedented prosperity, cultural change, and industrialisation, when both skyscrapers and fortunes seemingly arose overnight.”

Yara Shahidi at The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Speaking to event organiser Vogue , head curator of the Museum of Modern Art’s Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, said that the theme will focus on “inclusivity in fashion”.

Vogue says: ““Who gets to be American?” was a question posed at Parabal Gurung’s spring/summer 2020 show, and it will be addressed at the Met Gala 2022, as well.”

Who is hosting?

The Met Gala live stream will be hosted by Vogue editor at large Hamish Bowles, actor and singer Vanessa Hudgens ( The Princess Switch , Spring Breakers) and American TV personality La La Anthony ( Keeping Up With the Kardashians , Flavour of Love).

Vanessa Hudgens at the China: Through The Looking Glass Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Variety)

In March of this year, Vogue announced that Regina King (The Harder They Fall, Watchmen), Blake Lively ( Gossip Girl , A Simple Favour) and husband Ryan Reynolds ( The Adam Project , Free Guy ), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights ) would be hosting the night as the Met Gala official co-chairs.

Designer Tom Ford , head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will also continue as honorary co-chairs. Wintour has run the Met Gala since 1995.

Who is on the guest list?

Up until the evening before the Met Gala, the guest list is kept secret, however it’s safe to assume that some of the biggest celebrities and designers will almost certainly be in attendance.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

How can I watch in the UK?

Fashion fans can watch the Met Gala red carpet through Vogue’s live stream on its website as well as across its other digital platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.