Johnny Depp, who was spotted in Newcastle on the day of the verdict, won damages worth $15m

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has won a multimillion-dollar US defamation lawsuit against his former wife Amber Heard.

After the verdict, he said he was “truly humbled” and had only decided to pursue the case to “reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome”.

Ms Heard said she was “heartbroken” after the verdict but added that she was “even more disappointed with what it means for other women”.

Here we take a look at what the verdict was in the long-running case, what happened during the trial and the statements made by both Mr Depp and Ms Heard after the case concluded.

What was the verdict in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial?

The Aquaman star was sued by Mr Depp for $50 million over a piece that she wrote, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

The article did not mention him by name but Mr Depp’s lawyers said it falsely implied that he had physically and sexually abused her when they were together.

Jurors deliberated for around 13 hours - after listening to six-weeks of evidence - to find in favour of Mr Depp.

He was awarded damages of $10m (£8m) and a further $5 (£4m) in punitive damages.

However, Ms Heard was also awarded $2m (£1.6m) in damages for her counterclaim against Mr Depp over comments made by his lawyer Adam Waldman.

He allegedly referred to her abuse claims as a “hoax”.

Where was Johnny Depp for the verdict?

Mr Depp was not in Fairfax County for the verdict.

He has been in England recently, performing onstage for three nights in a row with musician Jeff Beck, and had been spotted in the North East on the day of the verdict.

Mr Depp had been pictured onstage with Mr Beck at both the Sheffield Arena and The Royal Albert Hall in west London.

Ms Heard was present for the verdict and sat between members of her legal team at the front of the courtroom.

She looked downcast as the ruling was read out, her head bowed as she listened to the verdict.

What happened at the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial?

A series of witnesses were called throughout the six-week case including friends, colleagues, employees and other individuals such as supermodel Kate Moss.

Both Mr Depp and Ms Heard also gave evidence.

Members of the jury were also shown a series of videos and audio clips.

In one video, Mr Depp was seen slamming kitchen cabinets closed and pouring himself a large glass of wine in one clip before appearing to become irate at being filmed by Heard.

Text conversations were also produced as evidence, including a 2013 exchange between Mr Depp and actor Paul Bettany.

In one text, Mr Depp said: “Let’s burn Amber.

“Let’s drown her before we burn her. I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

Mr Depp later said that is “ashamed” of some of the evidence shown to the court, but concluded his testimony by saying that he had been a victim of domestic abuse.

He consistently denied the “outrageous, outlandish” claims of abuse and said he had “spoken up for what I have been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years”.

The case took place in Fairfax County, Virginia, instead of California - where both actors live - because The Washington Post’s online editions are published through servers located there.

Numerous fans gathered outside the court during the proceedings with many attempting to enter the courtroom to observe the case.

Huge cheers erupted from outside the court when the verdicts were read out.

What did Johnny Depp say after the defamation case ruling?

In a statement, Mr Depp told fans that “the best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun”.

He said: “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me.

“It had already travelled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

“And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

Mr Depp continued: “Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me.

“I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”

He added that he had been “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world”.

Mr Depp also said: “I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up.”

Concluding the statement, he added: “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun”

“Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes.”

What did Amber Heard say after the defamation case ruling?

The actress said she was “heartbroken” after the verdict but “even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women”.

In a statement shared on social media, she said: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words.”

She added: “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women.”

Ms Heard said the verdict “sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated”.