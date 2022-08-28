Blinding Lights singer The Weeknd is bringing his After Hours til Dawn tour to State Farm Stadium

The Weeknd will bring his huge North American tour to Arizona.

The global popstar, whose real-name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is in the middle of his huge After Hours til Dawn tour and has been playing some of the most iconic stadiums across the United States and Canada.

The latest show will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is he performing next?

He will be playing at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Tuesday (30 August).

The full address of the stadium is: 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305, United States

What time does the concert start?

The concert will begin at 6.30pm.

Two opening acts will perform before The Weeknd takes to the stage.

Who is opening for The Weeknd?

Doja Cat was due to be the opening act on the North American tour but pulled out due to needing tonsil surgery.

She was replaced by Canadian DJ Kaytranada, Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra and American record producer Mike Dean.

Kaytranada and Mike Dean will be the opening acts for Glendale.

The Weeknd performing during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What is the tour setlist?

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the After Hours til Dawn tour is:

A-Stage

Alone Again (First half only)

Gasoline

Sacrifice (Swedish House Mafia Remix)

How Do I Make You Love Me?

Can’t Feel My Face

Take My Breath

Hurricane (Kanye West cover)

The Hills

Often

Crew Love (Drake cover)

Starboy

Heartless

Low Life (Future cover)

Or Nah (Ty Dolla $ign cover)

Kiss Land (First half only)

Party Monster

Faith (First half only)

After Hours

Out of Time

I Feel It Coming

B-Stage

Die for You

Is There Someone Else?

I Was Never There

A-Stage

Wicked Games

Call Out My Name

The Morning

Save Your Tears

Less Than Zero

Blinding Lights

How can you find lyrics to The Weeknd’s songs?

One of the best places to find lyrics to his hit songs like Blinding Lights and Can’t Feel My Face is the website Genius.

It not only includes the words he is singing but also backround details about references and allusions they may contain.

Are tickets available?

Resale tickets are available for the concert in Glendale on Ticketmater’s website.

Prices start at $69 each per ticket.

What shows are on the tour?

The North American leg of the tour includes the following dates: