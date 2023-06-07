The Weeknd’s upcoming After Hours Til Dawn tour is a celebration of his two most recent albums After Hours and Dawn FM

The Weeknd will be joined on his European tour by Kaytranda and Mike Dean.

The Weeknd’s summer tour is underway and his upcoming show in Manchester has attracted fans from all over the world.

The singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, has established himself as one of the biggest artists in today’s music scene and he has enjoyed great success with songs such as Starboy, Blinding Lights and Save Your Tears.

The tour which is named After Hours Til Dawn is a celebration of his two hit albums After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

The superstar is set to perform in front of a sell-out crowd at Manchester City’s Etihad stadium on Saturday 10 June and there has been great speculation about his setlist for the show.

But who is the Weeknd’s support act for the After Hours Til Dawn tour? Here is everything you need to know.

Who are the support acts for Weeknd?

The Weeknd will be joined on his European tour by Kaytranda and Mike Dean.

Kaytranda is a Haitian-Canadian record producer, rapper and DJ. He has worked with a wide array of artists including Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Alicia Keys.

The Montreal-raised producer arrived on the music scene in the early 2010s and won the 2016 Polaris Music Prize and the 2017 Juno Award for Electronic album of the year.

Kayntranda was also awarded the young producer award at the 2021 Grammy Awards. He is best known for hits such as 4EVA, Intimidated, Rebuke and You’re The One.

Mike Dean is an American hip-hop record producer, audio engineer and songwriter.

He has worked on a number of famous albums from the last decade including Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010), Jay Z’s Watch The Throne (2011), Beyonce’s Lemonade (2016) and Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD (2018).

Dean has also worked with the likes of Madonna, Kid Cudi and Frank Ocean.

The producer has previously described himself as ‘the finisher’ for his ability to collaborate and expand on the work of other producers and artists to bring a shared vision to life.