Blinding Lights singer The Weeknd is bringing his After Hours til Dawn tour to the Eithad Stadium, London Stadium and Wembley Stadium

The Weeknd will bring an end to his huge world tour to the UK and Ireland in the coming weeks.

The global popstar, whose real-name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, luanched his After Hours til Dawn tour last year. It same him play some of the most iconic stadiums across the United States and Canada throughout the summer.

The Weeknd later announced that he will be bringing the tour to London, Manchester and Dublin in June and July and now the shows are finally just a few days away. It is in support of his two most recent album After Hours and Dawn FM which were released in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

He is the latest major artist to play stadium shows on the British isle - following Beyonce, Harry Styles, Elton John and Burna Boy.

The Weeknd will tour the UK and Ireland in summer 2023, playing some of the biggest stadiums on the continent. Here is all you need to know:

When and where is The Weekend playing in the UK?

The Weeknd will play two shows in the UK and one in Ireland on the After Hours til Dawn tour. He will play gigs at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and the London Stadium in London.

The Manchester show is on 10 June 2023, while the London concert is on 7 July 2023. The Weeknd will also play Marlay Park, Dublin on 28 June.

When did tickets go on sale?

General sale for the Weeknd’s stadium shows in the UK and Ireland started on Friday, 2 December. Tickets for the other concerts on the European leg will also be available at that time.

For tickets to the Manchester and London concerts, you can purchase them from Ticketmaster’s website. Tickets for the concert in Dublin can be purchased here.

Can you still get tickets?

Ticketmaster has issued a low ticket warning for the UK shows at the London Stadium in Stratford and the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. There is limited availability for the concert at Wembley Stadium in August.

There are no tickets available for The Weeknd concert at Wembley Stadium on 18 August.

Who is opening for The Weeknd?

Doja Cat was due to be the opening act on the North American tour but pulled out due to needing tonsil surgery. She was replaced by Canadian DJ Kaytranada, Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra and American record producer Mike Dean.

Kaytranada and Mike Dean will be the opening acts for the whole European leg of the tour. This includes the shows in Manchester, Dublin and London in 2023.

The Weeknd performing during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show (Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

What is the tour setlist?

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the After Hours til Dawn tour is:

A-Stage

Alone Again (First half only)

Gasoline

Sacrifice (Swedish House Mafia Remix)

How Do I Make You Love Me?

Can’t Feel My Face

Take My Breath

Hurricane (Kanye West cover)

The Hills

Often

Crew Love (Drake cover)

Starboy

Heartless

Low Life (Future cover)

Or Nah (Ty Dolla $ign cover)

Kiss Land (First half only)

Party Monster

Faith (First half only)

After Hours

Out of Time

I Feel It Coming

B-Stage

Die for You

Is There Someone Else?

I Was Never There

A-Stage

Wicked Games

Call Out My Name

The Morning

Save Your Tears

Less Than Zero

Blinding Lights

How can you find lyrics to The Weeknd’s songs?

One of the best places to find lyrics to his hit songs like Blinding Lights and Can’t Feel My Face is the website Genius.

It not only includes the words he is singing but also backround details about references and allusions they may contain.

What shows are on the tour?

The European leg of the tour includes the following dates: