Met Office issues weather forecast for The Weeknd's show at Wembley Stadium

The Weeknd will return to London for his second stadium show of the summer.

Wembley Stadium will be transformed for the After Hours Til Dawn tour on Friday (18 August). Fans can expect a multi-hour performance from the pop superstar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Weeknd will be joined by two support acts for the show. It is his third UK concert of the summer having previously played the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and the London Stadium.

But what can you expect from the weather? Here's all you need to know:

Met Office issues verdict for The Weeknd show

The Met Office is forecasting cloudy conditions for Wembley Stadium on Friday. There will be highs of 24C and lows of 19C.

It will be between 23C and 21C in the evening according to the forecast.

Hour-by-hour forecast

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Met Office has issued an hour-by-hour forecast for 18 August.

7am - cloudy - 18C

10am - cloudy - 20C

1pm - cloudy - 22C

4pm - cloudy - 23C

7pm - cloudy - 23C

10pm - cloudy - 21C