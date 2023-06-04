The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn tour is coming to the UK

The Weeknd's highly anticipated UK stadium shows have almost arrived.

Fans still hoping to get their hands on tickets for the After Hours Til Dawn tour have been issued with a warning by Ticketmaster. The tour is in support of his two most recent albums 2020's After Hours and 2022's Dawn FM.

He will play shows at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, London Stadium in London and later in the summer Wembley Stadium. But what could the set timings be?

How long are The Weeknd's concerts?

The superstar, real name Abel Tesfaye, spent much of the second half of 2022 on tour across North America playing some of the biggest venue's in America and Canada. His last concert was in November of last year.

He will begin the European and UK leg of the tour on 6 June in Portugal. For the previous leg, The Weeknd performed sets lasting 1 hour 40 minutes each night.

There are two support acts who will perform before he takes to the stage. In the U.S. his sets started around 9pm and lasted until 10.40pm - so expect similar timings at the UK stadium shows.

What are the start and end times?

The doors for both The Weeknd concerts at the Etihad Stadium will open at 4.30pm. The show will start a couple of hours after with two opening acts.