The Weeknd is performing in Manchester, London and Dublin this summer as part of the After Hours Til Dawn tour

The Weeknd’s summer tour has attracted huge interest from fans around the world, with tickets selling fast for his upcoming UK concerts.

The superstar, real name Abel Tesfaye is starring in a new Sky series The Idol, has enjoyed chart success over the last decade with hits such as Can’t Feel My Face, Starboy and Blinding Lights.

The singer is currently on tour for the first time since November 2022 and the After Hours til Dawn tour is a celebration of his two most recent albums After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

The Weeknd summer schedule is likely to attract sell-out crowds for his much anticipated shows, which were almost two hours long on his last tour, but what songs is the singer likely to perform in the UK?

The Weeknd potential Manchester setlist

The Weeknd spent much of the second half of 2022 on tour across North America and he performed in a number of huge venues in the USA and Canada.

Concerts during this period usually lasted for around 1 hour and 40 minutes each night - so we can expect similar timings in his UK shows this summer.

The Weeknd kicks off his 2023 tour in the Portuguese capital city of Lisbon on Tuesday 6 June and he is also performing in Amsterdam, Stockholm and Dublin before his show in Manchester.

He will be joined on his European tour by support acts Kaytranda and Mike Dean.

The setlist for this year’s show has not yet been revealed, but fans were treated to a total of 29 hits during his last concert on 27 November.

Here is his potential setlist from this year’s tour based on his last performance in Inglewood, California, USA.