Sam Fender is the first Geordie artist to headline at St James’ Park

Sam Fender (pictured) is performing at St James' Park this year. (Getty Images)

Sam Fender kicks off his European tour with a homecoming visit to his local football stadium St James’ Park.

The boyhood Newcastle United fan is scheduled to perform twice at St James’ Park, becoming the first ever Geordie to headline the North East’s largest stadium.

The singer and his football team have both enjoyed a rise to prominence in recent times and the upcoming tour is a celebration of Fender’s 2021 album Seventeen Going Under which enjoyed huge success in the UK charts.

Fender has described the concert as a special moment for him in his career and he will be welcomed to the stage by a sell-out crowd. But what songs is Fender likely to play on his homecoming visit at St James’ Park? Here is everything you need to know.

Sam Fender potential setlist for St James’ Park concert

Sam Fender kicks off his summer schedule with back-to-back performances at St James’ Park on Friday 9 June and Saturday 10 June. The Hypersonic Missiles singer is also scheduled to perform in Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow later this year, along with Leeds and Reading Festival.

The setlist for Sam Fender’s upcoming Newcastle show has not yet been confirmed but his concerts typically last for around 1 hour and 28 minutes. The Geordie singer’s last concert took place at Circo Massimo in the Italian capital city Rome on Sunday 21 May.

Sam Fender is a supporter of Newcastle United. (Getty Images)

During that show the singer treated his fans to eight of his most popular hits as he supported one of his musical idols Bruce Springsteen.

His last headline performance in the UK had a longer setlist and it took place in Portsmouth on 28 August 2022. On that occasion the singer treated fans to 15 songs and it is likely he will follow a similar pattern this time around as a headline act.

Here is the full setlist from Sam Fender’s last UK performance which should give fans an inkling of what he will play at St James’ Park.

Sam Fender potential Newcastle setlist