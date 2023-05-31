Bruce Springsteen will play at Villa Park in Birmingham - the home of Premier League club Aston Villa - on 16 June

Fresh off the back of a triumphant gig at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are set to continue their sold-out UK tour with a date at Birmingham's Villa Park on 16 June. Fans from across the world, as well as those more local, are expected to descend onto the West Midlands for The Boss' eagerly anticipated visit.

The platinum recording artist's visit to Brum is just one of many scheduled shows in the United Kingdom past, present and future. Other remaining gigs includes a double header at London's Hyde Park on the 6 and 8 July, which comes in and around Bruce Springsteen's European and US/Canada legs of the tour which sees him go to the likes of Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden and more.

Ahead of Bruce Springsteen's next UK show, Springsteen fans are eager to know all the information to make sure they know all the hard facts and are carefully organised as tens of thousands are expected to be in attendance. This includes the exact time The Boss is expected to hit the stage at Villa Park, to whether or not there is a support act and the possible setlist for the performance.

Here is everything you must know ahead of Bruce Springsteen's show at Birmingham's Villa Park.

When is Bruce Springsteen's Birmingham show?

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will play at Villa Park, home of Premier League football club Aston Villa, on 16 June. Gates are expected to open at 4pm in the afternoon to allow fans inside the stadium.

Bruce Springsteen's Birmingham start time - how long does gig last?

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform at Villa Park, Birmingham next - Credit: Getty

An exact time has not been given by Villa Park to confirm when Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are expected to hit the stage and begin their performance. According to past gigs of the tour, The Boss has started singing his long list of classic tracks between 7.30pm and 8pm.

Anyone fearing that the show will be a flash in the pan and not last long or fail to live up to the ticket price - much like that of Sam Smith who was forced to cancel their show midway through in Manchester in May - will need not to worry. Springsteen fans should prepare to dance and jive in Birmingham for around three hours.

Does Bruce Springsteen have a support act on UK tour?

Anyone who has followed Bruce Springsteen's illustrious music career knows that very very rarely he books a support act for his shows. This is the case once again with the UK leg of his 2023 tour as no one will be supporting him at Villa Park in Birmingham.

But this has not been the case for all of Springsteen's dates, as Newcastle singer and Seventeen Going Under hitmaker Sam Fender will open three dates in Italy. The first two have already taken place in Ferrera on 18 May and Rome on 21 May, but still has one more to fulfil at the historic Formula One Monza racetrack on 25 July.

