Bruce Springsteen cancels all September tour dates due to illness

Bruce Springsteen has postponed all his tour dates in September

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all tour dates this month.

The Boss was due to head to upstate New York this weekend to continue his tour in Syracuse. However the show - and all dates in September - have been pushed back while the New Jersey-native receives medical treatment.

Announcing the postponement on social media, Bruce Springsteen's official account explained that the decision on the advice of his medical advisors. He is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

It is not the first time on the current tour that The Boss has cancelled shows due to illness. The tour dates in Philadelphia in August were postponed - but the condition he was being treated for was not specified at the time.

Here's all you need to know:

Why has Bruce Springsteen cancelled his shows in September?

The Boss has postponed all his tour dates this month while he receives treatment for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease. Springsteen said: "Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago.

"We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support.

"We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce."

What is peptic ulcer disease?

The Mayo Clinic on its website explains: "Peptic ulcers occur when acid in the digestive tract eats away at the inner surface of the stomach or small intestine. The acid can create a painful open sore that may bleed.

"Your digestive tract is coated with a mucous layer that normally protects against acid. But if the amount of acid is increased or the amount of mucus is decreased, you could develop an ulcer."

The symptons include:

Burning stomach pain

Feeling of fullness, bloating or belching

Intolerance to fatty foods

Heartburn

Nausea

The Mayo Clinic adds: "The most common peptic ulcer symptom is burning stomach pain. Stomach acid makes the pain worse, as does having an empty stomach.

"The pain can often be relieved by eating certain foods that buffer stomach acid or by taking an acid-reducing medication, but then it may come back. The pain may be worse between meals and at night.

"Many people with peptic ulcers don't even have symptoms."

Which tour dates have been postponed?

All of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's shows in September have been pushed back. In a post on social media, the Boss's official account added: "Ticketholders will receive information regarding rescheduled dates for the postponed shows."

The postponed concert are as follows:

7 September - JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

9 September - Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

12 September - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

14 September - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

16 September - Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

19 September - MVP Arena, Albany, NY

21 September - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

29 September - Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.