Bruce Springsteen will play three shows at the MetLife Stadium

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are back on the road.

The tour will come to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this week. They will play three shows at the venue in the New York area starting on Wednesday (30 August).

But will he have an opener for the shows? Here's all you need to know:

Does Bruce Springsteen have a support act for MetLife Stadium show?

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will have no opening or support act for his upcoming shows at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The NY shows will start at 7.30pm and you can expect The Boss to perform for around three hours on each night.

Does Bruce Springsteen normally have a support act?