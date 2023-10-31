Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band will return to the UK for a stadium tour next year.

The legendary rocker played a series of outdoor concerts in Edinburgh, Birmingham and London this summer - but for fans who missed out, he will be back in 2024. The tour will include stops in Ireland, Wales and the north east of England.

It comes after The Boss was forced to cancel the rest of his 2023 tour dates due to ill health. The New Jersey-native announced in September that he was undergoing treatment for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and that doctors recommended he not perform live.

But Bruce Springsteen will be back on the road in 2024 and is heading back across the pond. He is not the only act to announce summer stadium shows in the UK - with Take That set for a mammoth run of gigs.

Here's all you need to know:

Which UK stadiums is he playing?

Bruce Springsteen will be making a triumphant return to the UK in 2024 and will be playing a series of stadium shows. He will be playing the following venues:

Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

Boucher Road, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England

Wembley Stadium, London, England

What are the full list of 2024 tour dates?

The Boss will also be playing shows in Ireland and across Europe. His official account on X (formerly Twitter) posted: "Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band delivered "the greatest show on earth" (Billboard) across Europe this past summer, and they'll make a triumphant return to the continent in 2024 with a just-announced 22-show stadium run."

He will be on tour from 5 May until 25 July and will play the following dates and venues:

5 May - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

9 May - Boucher Road, Belfast

12 May - Nowlan Park, Kilkenny

16 May - Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork

19 May - Croke Park, Dublin

22 May - Stadium of Light, Sunderland

25 May - Orange Vélodrome, Marseille

28 May - Airport Letnany, Prague

1 June - San Siro Stadium, Milan

3 June - San Siro Stadium, Milan

12 June - Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid

14 June - Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid

20 June - Estadi Olímpic, Barcelona

27 June - Goffertpark, Nijmegen, Netherlands

2 July - Werchter Park, Werchter, Belgium

5 July - Heinz von Heiden Arena, Hannover

9 July - Dyrskuepladsen, Odense, Denmark

12 July - Olympic Stadium, Helsinki

15 July - Friends Arena, Stockholm

18 July - Friends Arena, Stockholm

21 July - Dokken, Bergen, Norway

25 July - Wembley Stadium, London

When do tickets go on sale?