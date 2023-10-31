Bruce Springsteen 2024 tour: full list of dates and venues in UK stadiums, Europe dates
Bruce Springsteen will play stadium shows in UK, Ireland and Europe
Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band will return to the UK for a stadium tour next year.
The legendary rocker played a series of outdoor concerts in Edinburgh, Birmingham and London this summer - but for fans who missed out, he will be back in 2024. The tour will include stops in Ireland, Wales and the north east of England.
It comes after The Boss was forced to cancel the rest of his 2023 tour dates due to ill health. The New Jersey-native announced in September that he was undergoing treatment for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and that doctors recommended he not perform live.
But Bruce Springsteen will be back on the road in 2024 and is heading back across the pond. He is not the only act to announce summer stadium shows in the UK - with Take That set for a mammoth run of gigs.
Here's all you need to know:
Which UK stadiums is he playing?
Bruce Springsteen will be making a triumphant return to the UK in 2024 and will be playing a series of stadium shows. He will be playing the following venues:
- Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales
- Boucher Road, Belfast, Northern Ireland
- Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England
- Wembley Stadium, London, England
What are the full list of 2024 tour dates?
The Boss will also be playing shows in Ireland and across Europe. His official account on X (formerly Twitter) posted: "Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band delivered "the greatest show on earth" (Billboard) across Europe this past summer, and they'll make a triumphant return to the continent in 2024 with a just-announced 22-show stadium run."
He will be on tour from 5 May until 25 July and will play the following dates and venues:
- 5 May - Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- 9 May - Boucher Road, Belfast
- 12 May - Nowlan Park, Kilkenny
- 16 May - Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork
- 19 May - Croke Park, Dublin
- 22 May - Stadium of Light, Sunderland
- 25 May - Orange Vélodrome, Marseille
- 28 May - Airport Letnany, Prague
- 1 June - San Siro Stadium, Milan
- 3 June - San Siro Stadium, Milan
- 12 June - Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid
- 14 June - Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid
- 20 June - Estadi Olímpic, Barcelona
- 27 June - Goffertpark, Nijmegen, Netherlands
- 2 July - Werchter Park, Werchter, Belgium
- 5 July - Heinz von Heiden Arena, Hannover
- 9 July - Dyrskuepladsen, Odense, Denmark
- 12 July - Olympic Stadium, Helsinki
- 15 July - Friends Arena, Stockholm
- 18 July - Friends Arena, Stockholm
- 21 July - Dokken, Bergen, Norway
- 25 July - Wembley Stadium, London
When do tickets go on sale?
For the shows in the UK, the tickets will go on sale on Friday, 3 November. The sale date differs for other countries, so make sure to check if you plan on attending any of the shows in Europe.