Peptic ulcers are also known as stomach ulcers

Bruce Springsteen has postponed his worldwide tour as he recovers from a peptic ulcer.

The 74-year-old singer announced that "has continued to recover steadily" from the ulcer over the past few weeks and "will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice".

But what is a peptic ulcer, what are the symptoms and what is the cure for it? Here is what you need to know.

What is a peptic ulcer?

According to the NHS, peptic ulcers are also known as stomach and duodenal ulcers. The ulcers are open sores that develop on the lining of the stomach.

The ulcers are can also appear in part of the intestine just beyond the stomach.

Stomach ulcers are caused when there is damage to the layer that protects the stomach lining from the acids in the stomach.

This is caused by an infection with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria, which can be picked up through contact with saliva or other body fluids of infected people.

Some people can get peptic ulcers through anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen or aspirin – especially if they're taken for a long time or at high doses.

It is thought that stress or certain foods might cause stomach ulcers but there's little evidence to suggest this is the case.

What are the symptoms of a peptic ulcer?

The most common symptom of a stomach ulcer is a burning or gnawing pain in the centre of the stomach.

However, other symptoms could be indigestion, heartburn and acid reflex.

Other symptoms may include feeling bloated and feeling sick

The NHS says to visit your GP if you think you may have a stomach ulcer or contact your GP or NHS 111 immediately if:

you are passing dark, sticky, tar-like stools

you have a sudden, sharp pain in your tummy that gets steadily worse

It is recommended to go to your nearest accident and emergency (A&E) department or call 999 if:

you are vomiting blood – the blood can appear bright red or have a dark brown, grainy appearance, similar to coffee grounds

These symptoms may could be a sign of a serious complication, such as internal bleeding.

How are peptic ulcers treated?

Treating a stomach ulcer, or a peptic ulcer, depends on what caused the ulcer. Most people will be prescribed a medication called a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), which should reduce the amount of acid in the stomach.