Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Tragedy abroad: Young Brit found dead in Ibiza hotel room
Police officer hit by train while saving man dies in hospital
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Airports and Disney World shut as Florida prepares for Hurricane Idalia
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Bruce Springsteen tickets: can you get tickets for MetLife Stadium, NY shows? Ticketmaster latest

Ticketmaster has issued an update for Bruce Springsteen's latest shows

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are bringing their huge tour to the New York area this week.

The Boss, a New Jersey native, will be playing three shows at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The first show will take place on Wednesday (30 August) and will be followed by gigs on Friday (1 September) and Sunday (3 September).

Fans can expect multi-hour sets, lasting around 3 hours in total, while previous shows give a hint of what to expect from the setlist. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will not have a support act for the NY concerts.

Most Popular

But can you still get tickets? Here's all you need to know:

Ticketmaster latest for Bruce Springsteen tour

Ticketmaster US has limited number of standard tickets remaining for the first Bruce Springsteen show at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday (30 August). Prices start at $45 each plus fees on the ticketing website.

For fans wanting to see The Boss on Friday (1 September), Ticketmaster still has standard admission tickets available. The prices start at $45 each plus fees.

Tickets are also available for Bruce Springsteen's third show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday (3 September). Standard admission tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster for $45 each plus fees.

For those wanting standing or beat seats, verified resale tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster but cost significantly more with prices reaching as high as $1,600.

Related topics:Live MusicBruce SpringsteenTicketsConcerts