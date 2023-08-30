Ticketmaster has issued an update for Bruce Springsteen's latest shows

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are bringing their huge tour to the New York area this week.

The Boss, a New Jersey native, will be playing three shows at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The first show will take place on Wednesday (30 August) and will be followed by gigs on Friday (1 September) and Sunday (3 September).

But can you still get tickets? Here's all you need to know:

Ticketmaster US has limited number of standard tickets remaining for the first Bruce Springsteen show at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday (30 August). Prices start at $45 each plus fees on the ticketing website.

For fans wanting to see The Boss on Friday (1 September), Ticketmaster still has standard admission tickets available. The prices start at $45 each plus fees.

Tickets are also available for Bruce Springsteen's third show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday (3 September). Standard admission tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster for $45 each plus fees.