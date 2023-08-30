Bruce Springsteen tickets: can you get tickets for MetLife Stadium, NY shows? Ticketmaster latest
Ticketmaster has issued an update for Bruce Springsteen's latest shows
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are bringing their huge tour to the New York area this week.
The Boss, a New Jersey native, will be playing three shows at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The first show will take place on Wednesday (30 August) and will be followed by gigs on Friday (1 September) and Sunday (3 September).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fans can expect multi-hour sets, lasting around 3 hours in total, while previous shows give a hint of what to expect from the setlist. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will not have a support act for the NY concerts.
But can you still get tickets? Here's all you need to know:
Ticketmaster latest for Bruce Springsteen tour
Ticketmaster US has limited number of standard tickets remaining for the first Bruce Springsteen show at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday (30 August). Prices start at $45 each plus fees on the ticketing website.
For fans wanting to see The Boss on Friday (1 September), Ticketmaster still has standard admission tickets available. The prices start at $45 each plus fees.
Tickets are also available for Bruce Springsteen's third show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday (3 September). Standard admission tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster for $45 each plus fees.
For those wanting standing or beat seats, verified resale tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster but cost significantly more with prices reaching as high as $1,600.