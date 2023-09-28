The Boss has cancelled dates in the US and Canada after following doctors' advice

Bruce Springsteen has postponed the remainder of his world tour as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease. (Credit: Getty Images)

Rocker Bruce Springsteen has been forced to postpone the remaining dates on his world tour following urgent doctors' advice.

The Born to Run singer had already cancelled dates in Canada and the US after falling ill. He had been on a world tour, the first in six years for the singer, alongside the E Street Band which commenced in Florida on 1 February.

The dates are expected to be fulfilled in 2024 when Springsteen is back to full health.

Why did Bruce Springsteen postpone his world tour dates?

Springsteen, 74, is currently recovering after suffering from peptic ulcer disease.

His team said: "Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024."

The singer himself said: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Which dates are postponed?

Springsteen had already postponed tour dates from March through to September due to the illness. These dates included:

9 March: Nationwide Arena, Columbus

Nationwide Arena, Columbus 12 March: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville 14 March: MVP Arena, Albany

MVP Arena, Albany 16 August: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia 18 August: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia 28 August: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

Nationals Park, Washington, DC 7 September: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse

JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse 9 September: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore 12 September: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh 14 September: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh 16 September: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville 19 September: MVP Arena, Albany

MVP Arena, Albany 21 September: Nationwide Arena, Columbus

Nationwide Arena, Columbus 29 September: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

The newest dates added to the rescheduled list run from November until the end of the year. They include: 3 November: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

For those affected by the new tour dates, Springsteen's team has released information on ticket queries.

They said: "Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues. When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates."

Has Bruce Springsteen had any other health issues?

The Boss has remained fairly healthy throughout his life and has famously avoided hard drugs, despite being at the top of the rock'n'roll world at the height of his popularity.

Springsteen has been open about his battle with depression throughout his life. In his 30s, he made the decision to ditch fast food, which he would often use as a crutch during depressive episodes, in favour of a vegetarian diet.