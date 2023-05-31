For the curious.
Bruce Springsteen setlist 2023: songs he played at Edinburgh Murrayfield concert with E Street Band as tour lands in UK

The Boss is still kicking out three-hour plus shows, even at 73-years old, with Birmingham and London dates to come

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson
3 minutes ago

Legendary American rocker Bruce Springsteen took to the stage last night (30 May) at Edinburgh's BT Murrayfield stadium, flying into the UK for the first British date of The Boss' extensive world tour dates.

The excitement was palpable in the Scottish city, with rumours that the star was staying at Edinburgh's Balmoral hotel leading to traffic chaos as fans swarmed the building to try to get a glimpse of Springsteen.

Despite the rumours, police told people in the crowd that Springsteen was not at the hotel; other reports suggested he was flying in for the show, and that it may have been his backing band who were instead accommodated at The Balmoral. An eye witness added that police at the scene had said there were initially ‘hundreds of people’ who turned up.

The show itself was a more celebratory affair, with the iconic musician rattling through nearly 30 songs that spanned his decades-long career. But what exactly did he play, and what can fans with tickets to his next UK shows - in Birmingham and London - expect to hear? Here is everything you need to know.

Bruce Springsteen's Edinburgh setlist 2023

US singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen performs at the Johan Cruijff ArenA as part of a European tour in Amsterdam on 25 May (Photo: PAUL BERGEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)US singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen performs at the Johan Cruijff ArenA as part of a European tour in Amsterdam on 25 May (Photo: PAUL BERGEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
The legendary performer blasted through nearly 30 songs from his long career during his show at BT Murrayfield, for a concert that saw the 73-year old perform for nearly three hours. Here's what he played (via Setlist.fm):

  • No Surrender
  • Ghosts
  • Prove It All Night
  • Death to My Hometown
  • Letter to You
  • The Promised Land
  • Out in the Street
  • Candy's Room
  • Darkness on the Edge of Town
  • Kitty's Back
  • Nightshift (Commodores cover)
  • Mary's Place
  • The E Street Shuffle
  • Johnny 99
  • Last Man Standing
  • Backstreets
  • Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)
  • She's the One
  • Wrecking Ball
  • The Rising
  • Badlands
  • Thunder Road

Encore:

  • Born in the U.S.A.
  • Born to Run
  • Bobby Jean
  • Glory Days
  • Dancing in the Dark
  • Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
  • I'll See You in My Dreams

When is he playing next in the UK?

Springsteen's Edinburgh date marked his first time in the UK as part of his extensive worldwide tour. His time in both June and July will be spent mostly on mainland Europe, but he will be coming back to Britain for three more shows before the summer is out.

His next show is currently set for 16 June at Birmingham's Villa Park, while he'll be back the following month for two headline dates at London's BST Hyde Park festival on 6 and 8 July.

The other planned European stops are Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich, and Monza. Tickets for all UK shows can be purchased at Livenation.com.

The full list of 2023 European tour dates (UK dates in bold) is as follows:

  • 28 April: Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic
  • 5 May: Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena
  • 7 May: Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena
  • 13 May: Paris, France - La Défense Arena
  • 18 May: Ferrara, Italy - Parco Urbano G. Bassani
  • 21 May: Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo
  • 25 May: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena
  • 30 May: Edinburgh, Scotland - BT Murrayfield Stadium
  • 11 June: Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland
  • 13 June: Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund
  • 16 June: Birmingham, England - Villa Park
  • 21 June: Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel Arena
  • 24 June: Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi
  • 26 June: Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi
  • 30 June: Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka
  • 6 July: London, England - BST Hyde Park
  • 8 July: London, England - BST Hyde Park
  • 11 July: Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken
  • 13 July: Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken
  • 15 July: Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
  • 18 July: Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion
  • 23 July: Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
  • 25 July: Monza, Italy - Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
