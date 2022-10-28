Tickets for next year’s TRNSMT festival go on general sale on 4 November

Pulp and Sam Fender are among the headline acts announced for next year’s TRNSMT festival. The popular music event returned this year to its regular summer slot for the first time since the pandemic.

The festival did not go ahead in 2020, and in 2021 it was moved from July to September due to the ongoing restrictions at the time. Pulp’s performance at the festival is part of the band’s comeback which will see the group, known for hits such as Common People, and Disco 2000 play live for the first time in 10 years.

Organisers have now revealed the long-awaited list of acts, which include Kasabian, performing at the festival which will take place in the summer at Glasgow Green. So who is in the line-up, how much do tickets cost, and when is presale and general sale? This is what you need to know.

Who is in the lineup for TRNSMT?

Friday 7 July:

Pulp

George Ezra

Niall Horan

Paul Heaton&Jacqui Abbott

Saturday 8 July

Sam Fender

Kasabian

Aitch

Inhaler

Maisie Peters

Brooke Combe

Sunday 9 July

The 1975

Royal Blood

Becky Hill

The Kooks

Ashnikko

Jamie Webster

Festival organisers say more acts are still to be announced.

File photo dated 31/03/12 of Jarvis Cocker performing with his band Pulp who along with George Ezra, Sam Fender and The 1975 are some of the latest headline acts at next year's Trnsmt, organisers have said.

What are the presale details?

Presale tickets will be available on 3 November from 9am. Those interested in buying presale tickets are urged to sign up to the TRNSMT database to get access.

While fans can also get presale access from 1 November by signing up to 5G network Three’s rewards app, Three+. There will be a limited amount of presale tickets available for 48 hours.

When do tickets go on general sale and how much are they?

