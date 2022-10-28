TRNSMT Festival 2023 tickets: line-up with Pulp, how much is a ticket, presale details, when are they on sale?
Tickets for next year’s TRNSMT festival go on general sale on 4 November
Pulp and Sam Fender are among the headline acts announced for next year’s TRNSMT festival. The popular music event returned this year to its regular summer slot for the first time since the pandemic.
The festival did not go ahead in 2020, and in 2021 it was moved from July to September due to the ongoing restrictions at the time. Pulp’s performance at the festival is part of the band’s comeback which will see the group, known for hits such as Common People, and Disco 2000 play live for the first time in 10 years.
Organisers have now revealed the long-awaited list of acts, which include Kasabian, performing at the festival which will take place in the summer at Glasgow Green. So who is in the line-up, how much do tickets cost, and when is presale and general sale? This is what you need to know.
Who is in the lineup for TRNSMT?
Friday 7 July:
- Pulp
- George Ezra
- Niall Horan
- Paul Heaton&Jacqui Abbott
Saturday 8 July
- Sam Fender
- Kasabian
- Aitch
- Inhaler
- Maisie Peters
- Brooke Combe
Sunday 9 July
- The 1975
- Royal Blood
- Becky Hill
- The Kooks
- Ashnikko
- Jamie Webster
Festival organisers say more acts are still to be announced.
What are the presale details?
Presale tickets will be available on 3 November from 9am. Those interested in buying presale tickets are urged to sign up to the TRNSMT database to get access.
While fans can also get presale access from 1 November by signing up to 5G network Three’s rewards app, Three+. There will be a limited amount of presale tickets available for 48 hours.
When do tickets go on general sale and how much are they?
General sale starts 9am on 4 November. A one day admission ticket costs £79, while a two day ticket is £145. While a ticket for all three days is £182.50. The three day ticket can be purchased via a payment plan. All tickets are subject to a booking fee.