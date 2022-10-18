The Glastonbury festival will take place in June 2023

Glastonbury Festival is a major event in British culture which attracts crowds from all over the world to see some of the most distinguished names in the music industry.

Glastonbury 2022 proved to be a major hit with festival goers after crowds were treated to performances from stars such as Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender.

Many music fans are already turning their attention to Glastonbury 2023. Here we take a look at the potential line up for next year’s festival and all the main headline acts that could be appearing.

Who will headline Glastonbury 2023?

The lineup for Glastonbury 2023 has not yet been confirmed by the organisers of the festival.

However, festival founder Michael Eavis has confirmed that all of the acts for the festival have already been booked during an interview with BBC Sounds.

Advertisement

This has prompted speculation for a number of headline acts including Arctic Monkeys, Taylor Swift and Eminem.

Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys lead singer Alex Turner performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in 2013 (Getty Images)

According to a number of sources Arctic Monkeys have signed a deal to headline at Glastonbury 2023.

The Sheffield rock band have famously headlined Glastonbury on two occasions so far.

Arctic Monkeys’ first appearance at Glastonbury came in 2007, shortly after the release of their second album Favourite Worst Nightmare, and their second appearance came in 2013 just two months before their fifth album AM. During the performance in 2013 Alex Turner and his band treated fans to a number of songs for the very first time including Do I Wanna Know , Mad Sounds and R U Mine.

Advertisement

The group - which consists of front man Alex Turner, guitarist Jamie Cook, bassist Nick O’Malley and drummer Matt Helders - has recently confirmed a massive UK tour for 2023. The tour will start in May 2023 and features two huge homecoming shows at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park.

The Sheffielders are yet to confirm their third appearance at Glastonbury, however it appears that they have left a convenient gap for the festival during their 2023 dates.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was set to make her Glastonbury debut in 2020 (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift was set to tick Glastonbury festival off her bucket list in 2020 when she was confirmed to headline the pyramid stage. However, as a result of Covid-19 the whole world was put on hold and Glastonbury was forced to cancel its 50th anniversary.

Advertisement

It was expected that The Shake It Off Star would feature in the 2022 lineup for Glastonbury but the star reportedly turned the offer down as the timing wasn’t right.

Swift will release her new album Midnights on Friday 21 October and has confirmed on her website that a tour is currently in the works. The pop singer is yet to confirm the dates of her upcoming tour leading to speculation that she may finally make her Glastonbury debut.

Eminem

Eminem is reportedly in advanced talks for Glastonbury 2023 (Getty Images)

American rapper Eminem has been heavily linked with a headlining role at Glastonbury 2023. The hip-hop artist has yet to make an appearance at Glastonbury festival but is reportedly in advanced talks with the festival organisers.

A source told The Sun newspaper that Eminem has been keen to appear at Glastonbury for a long time. The source said: “His dates all line up and if they can get him on board, it will be the first time he has ever played at the festival. Eminem is one of the greatest rappers on the planet and to have him down on the farm would be incredible.”

Advertisement

Harry Styles

Harry Styles has enjoyed a successful solo career since leaving One Direction (Getty Images)

Since leaving One Direction in 2016, Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest pop stars in the UK. His latest album Harry’s House has dominated the UK charts in 2022 and the Redditch born singer is currently in the middle of a major worldwide stadium tour.

However, there are some small gaps in Styles’ 2023 tour - specifically the Friday and Sunday of Glastonbury which has led to some speculation of him making an appearance at the festival.

Elton John

Sir Elton John has never appeared at Glastonbury (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Elton John is one of the biggest and most recognisable names in the music industry. Since the 1970s John’s music and showmanship have had a significant impact on influence over popular music. However, despite this he is yet to make an appearance at Britain’s most well known music festival.

Speaking to the BBC in 2016, The Rocketman claimed he had “never been asked” to perform at Glastonbury.

John is currently in the process of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour - which is set to continue around the world in the summer of 2023. The West Country leg of the tour in the UK coincides with the dates for Glastonbury weekend which has led to speculation that he may perform on Saturday 25 June. A potential Glastonbury performance could be the perfect way for John to mark his final tour.

When is Glastonbury 2023?

It has been confirmed by the organisers that Glastonbury will return to Worthy Farm for another festival in 2023. The festival will begin on Wednesday 21 June and will run until Sunday 25 June.

Advertisement

What are the prices for Glastonbury 2023?

The prices of the upcoming Glastonbury festival have led to a great deal of controversy from festival-goers throughout the UK. It is reported that a standard ticket for the festival will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee and a £50 deposit.

The festival organiser Emily Eavis has explained that incredibly challenging times have led to a price rise for next year’s event. Eavis said: “We are facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.”

When do Glastonbury 2023 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 will go on sale at the start of November. Fans will be able to purchase coach and ticket packages on Thursday 3 November at 6pm. Standard tickets for the festival will be released at 9am on Sunday 6 November.