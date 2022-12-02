Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023, taking to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday 25 June

Glastonbury 2023 sold out in record speed this year, but there is still one chance for festival fans to get their hands on a set of elusive tickets.

The iconic music festival will return to Worthy Farm this summer from 21-25 June, before buying tickets fans had to register, in a bid to stop ticket scalpers.

Advertisement

There was also a price increase, with standard tickets for the 2023 festival costing £335 plus a £5 booking fee. In comparison, the last event in summer 2022 were price £280.

Sir Elton John has been revealed as the headliner for Sunday 25 June and will take to the Pyramid Stage, announcing the news the 75-year-old said: “There is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,”

Advertisement

So, can you still get tickets to Glastonbury 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

Tickets for the last Glastonbury festival sold out in under 30 minutes (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Will there be a Glastonbury 2023?

It has been confirmed that Glastonbury will once again be returning to Worthy Farm in 2023. The festival will run from Wednesday 21 June until Sunday 25 June next year.

Elton John has been confirmed as the first headliner to take to the Pyramid Stage, with more artists expected to be revealed soon.

When will tickets for Glastonbury 2023 be released?

Advertisement

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 went on sale in November and sold out at a record speed. On Thursday 4 November it took just 23 minutes for coach and ticket packages to sell out, with standard sale tickets selling out in just 62 minutes.

Advertisement

How do you register for Glastonbury tickets?

Before you can buy tickets for Glastonbury you have to first register at the Glastonbury Festival website. The link is open prior to the tickets being released and is designed to stop ticket scalpers. To register you will need to enter your details and include a photograph and if you buying tickets for other people, they will also need to be registered.

Is Glastonbury 2023 sold out?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 are sold out, but there will still be one more chance to get your hands on a pair. Every year the festival does a resale in Spring, which allows fans who missed out to purchase tickets that have been bought but not paid for. There is no confirmed date for the resale but it is expected to take place in April.

Advertisement

Who will headline Glastonbury 2023?

Elton John has revealed that he will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday 25 June, playing what will be the last UK date of his farewell tour. Announcing the news in a statement John said: “There is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,” adding: “I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”

Advertisement

Festival founder Michael Eavis revealed that all of the acts have already been booked during an interview with BBC Sounds. There is speculation that another headliner could be Taylor Swift. The artist was originally meant to headline the festival in 2020 but did not join the lineup in 2022.

How much are tickets to Glastonbury?

Ticket prices to Glastonbury 2023 have been confirmed. Those wanting to go to the festival next year will have to pay £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets. This includes a £50 deposit.

Advertisement

For Glastonbury 2022 tickets cost £280 + £5 booking fee, which had increased from the 2020 ticket price of £265. It was expected that the ticket cost for Glastonbury 2023 was to increase.

Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis said these were “incredibly challenging times”. She said: “We're facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid. The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, with the balance not due until April.

Advertisement

“And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew. In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever.” Adding: “We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

What’s included in your Glastonbury ticket price?

The ticket price will allow you acces to see all of the festival’s performances, there is also no addition fee for camping, unlike other music festivals.

The cost of a Glastonbury ticket includes:

Advertisement

Entry to the Festival

Five nights camping (with no early entry fees)

Free programme

Free miniguide

Free mobile phone charging

Free on-site newspaper

Free mobile app

Free firewood

Kidzfield, where all entertainment, rides and activities are free of charge

Support for Oxfam, Greenpeace, WaterAid and hundreds of other worthy causes (£2m given annually in recent years)

Funds to improve the Festival’s infrastructure and environmental impact

Festival founder Michael Eavis poses for a photograph as he checks on cows from his diary herd inside the cow shed at Worthy Farm (Pic: Getty Images)

Advertisement

What is a fallow year?

Every five years Glastonbury takes a year off to allow the farmland to recover from all those boots on the ground. It also allows villagers in Pilton a much needed break from the 200,000 strong festival-goers that descend on the area. It is called a fallow year and actually originates from farming, when farmers would give fields time to recover from livestock.