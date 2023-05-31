The legends slot is a highly anticipated and prestigious performance slot at the annual festival

The legends slot has become one of the highlights of the Glastonbury Festival, attracting fans of all ages who come together to enjoy the music and pay homage to legendary artists who have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

Traditionally scheduled for the Sunday afternoon, the legends slot is a highly anticipated and prestigious performance slot at the annual festival that was introduced in 2007 and has since become a beloved tradition.

Over the years, it's featured a wide range of esteemed artists, including music legends such as Neil Diamond, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees, and Paul Simon, showcasing their greatest hits and providing a nostalgic and celebratory atmosphere for attendees.

But who's in the legends slot this year, and what can we expect?

Who's in the legends slot for 2023?

In March, Glastonbury organisers confirmed that Yusuf/Cat Stevens had been booked for the Sunday teatime "legends" slot.

Cat Stevens was born Steven Demetre Georgiou, but changed his name to Yusuf Islam after converting to Islam in the late 70s. He now goes by the stage name of Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

The British singer-songwriter gained immense popularity in the 1960s and 1970 for his introspective and heartfelt folk-pop songs that often reflected themes of spirituality, peace and personal introspection. Yusuf/Cat Stevenshas had a significant impact on the music industry and has a large and dedicated fanbase.

Cat Stevens performs in 2019 (Photo: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

His songs have resonated with audiences for decades, and he has achieved multiple chart-topping hits and critical acclaim throughout his career. In terms of his music, Yusuf/Cat Stevens has a rich catalogue of songs well-suited for a Sunday afternoon crowd.

Some of his most beloved and well-known tracks include 'Wild World', 'Morning Has Broken', 'Father and Son', 'Moonshadow', and 'Peace Train', melodic, introspective songs that carry positive messages ideal for creating a relaxed and laid-back festival vibe.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens' music has a soothing quality to it, characterised by his distinctive vocals and acoustic guitar-driven sound. His own journey and spiritual beliefs, which led him to take a hiatus from the music industry and later embrace Islam, contribute to his unique persona as an artist.

When will Yusuf/Cat Stevens be playing?

Glastonbury has confirmed that Yusuf/Cat Stevens will be performing on the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday of the festival (25 June) at 3.15pm - 4.30pm.

The best legends slots of all time

There have been numerous memorable performances in the legends slot at Glastonbury Festival over the years.

Neil Diamond's 2008 performance is widely regarded as one of the standout legends slot shows, with the American singer-songwriter's energetic and charismatic stage presence, along with iconic hits like 'Sweet Caroline', getting the crowd singing along among a joyous atmosphere.

Dolly Parton's 2014 appearance in the legends slot drew one of the largest crowds in Glastonbury's history, who gathered to witness an engaging performance showcasing the country star's enduring appeal with songs like 'Jolene' and '9 to 5'. The following year, Lionel Richie's performance brought the Glastonbury crowd together in a massive sing-along of classic hits like 'All Night Long', 'Hello' and 'Dancing on the Ceiling.'

As the last surviving member of the Bee Gees, Barry Gibb delivered a nostalgic and emotionally charged performance in 2017. His set included beloved Bee Gees hits like 'Stayin' Alive', 'How Deep Is Your Love' and 'Night Fever' as he paid tribute to late brothers Robin and Maurice.