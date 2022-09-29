Arctic Monkeys tickets: how to get a ticket to 2023 tour, presale details, UK concert dates including Emirates
The Hives and The Mysterines will support the band on the 2023 tour
Arctic Monkeys have announced a huge summer tour in the UK and Ireland.
The Sheffield band are due to play stadiums across the British Isles in 2023 in support of their latest album The Car. The tour will see the band travel to Manchester, London, Dublin, Glasgow as well as two back-to-back hometown shows at Hillsborough Park.
Arctic Monkeys released their new single There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, from their seventh album The Car- due to be released later this year. It is the first release since 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and could be their seventh consecutive number-one debut in the UK if it tops the charts.
The band headlined the likes of Reading and Leeds Festival, Electric Picnic in the summer of 2022. Festival appearances for 2023 have not yet been confirmed.
Tickets for the band’s 2023 UK and Ireland tour will go on sale next with, first with a fan’s pre-sale followed by general sale. Fans will have to act fast to avoid disappointment.
Here is all you need to know:
When is the Arctic Monkeys UK tour?
Arctic Monkeys will play shows across the British Isles - including in Ireland - in May and June in 2023. It will kick start in Bristol and will come to an end in Glasgow. 13 dates are currently scheduled on the tour.
The dates and venues are as follows:
- 29 May - Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium
- 31 May - Coventry - Building Society Arena
- 2 June - Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford
- 5 June - Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium
- 7 June - Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium
- 9 June - Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
- 10 June - Sheffield - Hillsborough Park
- 12 June - Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium
- 14 June - Southampton - Ageas Bowl
- 16 June - London - Emirates Stadium
- 17 June - London - Emirates Stadium
- 20 June - Dublin - Marlay Park
- 25 June - Glasgow - Bellahouston Park
When do tickets go on sale and is there a pre-sale?
Arctic Monkeys tickets for the 2023 UK and Ireland tour are on sale now (29 September). There will be a pre-sale before the general sale begins on Friday 30 September.
To be eligible for the pre-sale, fans needed to pre-order the band’s seventh album The Car from their official website before 3pm BST on Wednesday (28 September) to get access. Unique pre-sale codes were emailed between 5-7pm BST on Wednesday. The pre-sale began at 9am BST on Thursday.
General sale tickets for the stadium shows will then go onsale from 9am BST on Friday. Tickets will be available from all the usual providers, including Ticketmaster.
Who are the support acts for the 2023 tour?
Arcitc Monkeys will be joined by two other bands on the UK and Ireland tour. The Hives and The Mysterines will join them on all 13 dates announced so far.
The Hives are best known for their 2000 album Veni Vidi Vicous, which included tracks such as Hate To Say I Told You So. Other well-known tracks by the band include Tick Tick Boom, Walk Idiot Walk and Come On!
The Mysterines are a four-piece band from Liverpool, that sounds familiar doesn’t it, and are described as being an “alternative rock band”. They released the album Reeling in March 2022 and the most popular songs on Spotify include Life’s a Bitch (But I Like It So Much) and In My Head.
What is the possible setlist?
Arctic Monkeys will have released their new album The Car by the time the UK and Ireland tour kicks off in summer 2023. You can expect a number of songs from that to feature heavily on the setlist, new as of yet unreleased song I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am featured in the set for the band’s summer 2022 festival appearances.
During appearances at Reading and Leeds Festival and other festivals in Europe, the band played a consistent setlist. Featuring the new track as well as plenty of their old favourites from throughout the years - from their debut album all the way through their discography through to Tranquility Base Casino + Hotel
A sample setlist from the summer was one played in Portugal on Friday (2 September). According to Setlist.fm, they played the following tracks:
It was as follows:
- Do I Wanna Know?
- Brianstorm
- Snap Out of It
- Crying Lightning
- Teddy Picker
- Potion Approaching
- The View From the Afternoon
- Cornerstone
- That’s Where You’re Wrong
- Library Pictures
- Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
- Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?
- I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
- Do Me a Favour
- From the Ritz to the Rubble
- I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
- Knee Socks
- 505
Encore
- One Point Perspective
- Arabella
- R U Mine?
What is the new Arctic Monkeys song like?
The new song I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am has been described as a continuation of the sound embraced in the band’s last album Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino.
But don’t just take our word for it, here it is:
Where else can you see Arctic Monkeys in 2022 and 2023?
The band are playing the following tour dates through the rest of the year:
- 13 August - Summer Well Festival, Buftea, Romania
- 15 August - Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary
- 16 August - Arena Pula, Pula, Croatia
- 18 August- Výstaviště Praha, Prague, Czech Republic
- 19 - 21 August - Lowlands Festival, Netherlands
- 21 August - Pukkelpop, Hasselt, Belgium
- 23 August - Zurich Openair, Zurich, Switzerland
- 25 August - Rock En Seine, Paris, France
- 27 August - Reading Festival, Reading
- 28 August - Leeds Festival, Leeds
- 1 September - Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain
- 2 September - Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal
- 4 September - Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbally, Ireland
- 16 September - Life is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas
- 18 September - Primavera Sound, Los Angeles
- 4 November - Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brasil
- 5 November - Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil
- 8 November - Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Curitiba, Brazil
- 10 November - Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay
- 12 November - Primavera Sound, Santiago, Chile
- 13 November - Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 15 November - Arena 1, Lima, Peru
- 17 November - Coliseo Live, Bogotá, Colombia
- 18 - 20 November - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico
- 28 December - Lost Paradise, Glenworth Valley, NSW
- 29 December - Falls Festival, Birregurra, VIC
- 31 December - Falls Festival, Bryon Bay, NSW
- 4 January 2023 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
- 5 January 2023 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
- 6 January 2023 - Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia
- 7 - 8 January 2023 - Falls Festival, Downtown Fremantle, WA
- 11 January 2023 - Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD
- 14 January 2023 - The Domain, Sydney, NSW