The Hives and The Mysterines will support the band on the 2023 tour

Arctic Monkeys have announced a huge summer tour in the UK and Ireland.

The Sheffield band are due to play stadiums across the British Isles in 2023 in support of their latest album The Car. The tour will see the band travel to Manchester, London, Dublin, Glasgow as well as two back-to-back hometown shows at Hillsborough Park.

Arctic Monkeys released their new single There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, from their seventh album The Car- due to be released later this year. It is the first release since 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino and could be their seventh consecutive number-one debut in the UK if it tops the charts.

The band headlined the likes of Reading and Leeds Festival, Electric Picnic in the summer of 2022. Festival appearances for 2023 have not yet been confirmed.

Tickets for the band’s 2023 UK and Ireland tour will go on sale next with, first with a fan’s pre-sale followed by general sale. Fans will have to act fast to avoid disappointment.

Here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

When is the Arctic Monkeys UK tour?

Arctic Monkeys will play shows across the British Isles - including in Ireland - in May and June in 2023. It will kick start in Bristol and will come to an end in Glasgow. 13 dates are currently scheduled on the tour.

The dates and venues are as follows:

29 May - Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium

31 May - Coventry - Building Society Arena

2 June - Manchester - Emirates Old Trafford

5 June - Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium

7 June - Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium

9 June - Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

10 June - Sheffield - Hillsborough Park

12 June - Swansea - Swansea.com Stadium

14 June - Southampton - Ageas Bowl

16 June - London - Emirates Stadium

17 June - London - Emirates Stadium

20 June - Dublin - Marlay Park

25 June - Glasgow - Bellahouston Park

When do tickets go on sale and is there a pre-sale?

Arctic Monkeys tickets for the 2023 UK and Ireland tour are on sale now (29 September). There will be a pre-sale before the general sale begins on Friday 30 September.

Advertisement

To be eligible for the pre-sale, fans needed to pre-order the band’s seventh album The Car from their official website before 3pm BST on Wednesday (28 September) to get access. Unique pre-sale codes were emailed between 5-7pm BST on Wednesday. The pre-sale began at 9am BST on Thursday.

General sale tickets for the stadium shows will then go onsale from 9am BST on Friday. Tickets will be available from all the usual providers, including Ticketmaster.

Who are the support acts for the 2023 tour?

Arcitc Monkeys will be joined by two other bands on the UK and Ireland tour. The Hives and The Mysterines will join them on all 13 dates announced so far.

The Hives are best known for their 2000 album Veni Vidi Vicous, which included tracks such as Hate To Say I Told You So. Other well-known tracks by the band include Tick Tick Boom, Walk Idiot Walk and Come On!

The Mysterines are a four-piece band from Liverpool, that sounds familiar doesn’t it, and are described as being an “alternative rock band”. They released the album Reeling in March 2022 and the most popular songs on Spotify include Life’s a Bitch (But I Like It So Much) and In My Head.

Advertisement

What is the possible setlist?

Arctic Monkeys will have released their new album The Car by the time the UK and Ireland tour kicks off in summer 2023. You can expect a number of songs from that to feature heavily on the setlist, new as of yet unreleased song I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am featured in the set for the band’s summer 2022 festival appearances.

During appearances at Reading and Leeds Festival and other festivals in Europe, the band played a consistent setlist. Featuring the new track as well as plenty of their old favourites from throughout the years - from their debut album all the way through their discography through to Tranquility Base Casino + Hotel

A sample setlist from the summer was one played in Portugal on Friday (2 September). According to Setlist.fm, they played the following tracks:

It was as follows:

Do I Wanna Know?

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

Potion Approaching

The View From the Afternoon

Cornerstone

That’s Where You’re Wrong

Library Pictures

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

Do Me a Favour

From the Ritz to the Rubble

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

Knee Socks

505

Advertisement

Encore

One Point Perspective

Arabella

R U Mine?

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

What is the new Arctic Monkeys song like?

The new song I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am has been described as a continuation of the sound embraced in the band’s last album Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino.

Advertisement

But don’t just take our word for it, here it is:

Where else can you see Arctic Monkeys in 2022 and 2023?

The band are playing the following tour dates through the rest of the year: