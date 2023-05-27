Harry Styles helped one lucky fan reveal the gender of her unborn child during his concert at Edinburgh.

The former One Direction star is playing back-to-back shows at Murrayfield Stadium - which is part of his Love On Tour summer gigs. He will play a second night at the venue on Saturday (27 May).

But for one pregnant fan the concert on Friday (26 May) will be a night she will never forget. Harry stopped the concert to help the fan reveal the gender of her baby.

You can watch the moment it happened in a video taking by NationalWorld's own Kelly Crichton who was watching the Edinburgh show.

"Please do my gender reveal"

The pop star spotted the fan holding a sign saying "boy or girl, please do my gender reveal" and he was handed an envelope by the fan. After asking her if she was "sure" she wanted to do this - he proceded to announce the unborn child's gender before the packed stadium crowd.

He got the band to play some "gender reveal" music while he opened the envelope. Harry's first attempt to reveal the gender didn't go to plan as he had to run back and check as he "forgot".

