Love on Tour will be coming to the UK in the summer of 2023

Harry Styles has released extra tickets for his blockbuster shows in the UK this year.

The former One Direction heartthrob is in the final stages of his globe spanning Love On Tour. He will be playing arenas across the Britain and Europe in the coming months.

Tickets had been sold out but extra ones have now been made available. But how can you get your hands on them?

The Love On Tour shows are in support of his latest album Harry’s House. He has played shows across the world including an extensive US run of shows - playing venues such as New York’s famous Maddison Square Garden.

Here’s all you need to know about the UK tour:

Can you get tickets for Harry Styles UK shows?

Harry Styles did a previous run of British stadium shows in 2022 - playing the likes of Wembley Stadium, Old Trafford and Ibrox. But he will be returning for more stadium shows this year.

Demand for tickets has been high but extra tickets have now been made available for the shows in May and June. It includes concerts in London, Coventry, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

The tickets are available from Aloud.com but you will have to act quick, to make sure you don’t miss out. The website is experiencing high demand on Thursday (13 March).

Harry Styles was born in Redditch (Photo by Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images)

What are the dates of the UK shows?

Harry Styles final leg of the Love On Tour will see the pop star play shows across Europe and the UK. It will kick off in Denmark in May.

His shows in the UK will be split across two months. Here is the full list of dates:

22 May - Coventry Bank Stadium Arena, Coventry

23 May - Coventry Bank Stadium Arena, Coventry

26 May - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

27 May - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

10 June - Slane Castle, Slane, Ireland

13 June - Wembley Stadium, London

14 June - Wembley Stadium, London

15 June - Wembley Stadium, London

17 June - Wembley Stadium, London

20 June - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

21 June - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Who is the support act?

The Grammy and Brit Award-winning duo Wet Leg will be supporting Harry Styles on his shows across the UK and Europe this summer. Inhaler will join Harry Styles for the show at Slane Castle in Ireland.

Wet Leg was started by long-time friends Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, who began the band on the Isle of Wight. They formed the band in 2019 and signed with Domino Recording Company, which represents artists including Arctic Monkeys, Franz Ferdinand and Hot Chip.

Their debut single ‘Chaise Longue’ was released in June 2021, racked up millions of streams, with their second - ‘Wet Dream’ - enjoying similar success after release in September the same year. Wet Leg were included on the BBC’s Sound Of 2022 list, but lost out to Bath-based singer-songwriter Pink Pantheress, while April saw the highly-anticipated release of their self-titled album, which was met with critical acclaim.

The band went on to win awards at the Grammy Awards and Brit Awards.

What is the setlist for Love On Tour?

Harry Styles has been on the road for much of 2022 and played a huge number of shows. The setlist for his US leg of the tour was as follows according to setlist.fm:

Daydreaming

Golden

Adore You

Daylight

Keep Driving

Matilda

Little Freak

Satellite

Happy Birthday to You(Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover) (Sung to Florence)

Cinema

Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Treat People With Kindness

What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song)

Late Night Talking

Watermelon Sugar

Love of My Life

Encore