Wet Leg will open for Harry Styles on his Love On Tour shows

Harry Styles will be joined by the Grammy-winning Wet Leg for his UK stadium shows.

The rock duo, who originally hail from the Isle of Wight, will be playing with pop star all summmer long. The former One Direction released extra tickets for the sold out arena concerts earlier this year.

Harry Styles will be joined by Wet Leg for his back-to-back shows at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium this weekend. Here is all you need to know:

Who is the opening act for Harry Styles?

Wet Leg will be the supporting act for the Love On Tour stadium shows in the UK in May and June. The rock duo will also open for the pop star during his shows in Europe.

Who are Wet Leg?

The band is made up of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers who started Wet Leg while living on the Isle of Wight in 2019. The duo's first single Chaise Longue was released in 2021 and their self-titled debut album followed in 2022.

Wet Leg won two Grammys at the 2023 ceremony including Best Alternative Music Album for their debut release and Best Alternative Music Performance for Chaise Longue.

What songs will they perform?

The band played a set of seven songs on both of the UK shows so far at the Coventry Building Society Arena on 22 May and 23 May. The tracks performed by Wet Leg were as follows:

Being in Love

Wet Dream

Oh No

Supermarket

Ur Mum

Angelica

Chaise Longue

What time will Wet Leg perform?