How long will Harry Styles be on stage and what time will his set begin?

Harry Styles will bring his Love on Tour show to Edinburgh this weekend.

The pop star is playing stadium shows at some of the biggest venues across Britain and Ireland over the coming weeks. The former One Direction singer released extra batches of tickets for the concerts earlier this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He began the latest leg of his tour at the Coventry Bank Society Arena earlier in the week and the next stop will be in the Scottish capital. He will headline back-to-back shows at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium.

But what time will the concerts begin and end? Here is all you need to know:

How long is the Harry Styles concert?

The first two shows of the former One Direction star's UK stadium tour began in Coventry on Monday, 22 May and was followed by a second show at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday, 23 May. The doors for opened at 5pm for both shows and Harry Styles took to the stage around 8.30pm on each night.

The pop star performed a set lasting just shy of two hours - at 1 hour 50 minutes.

What time does the Murrayfield Stadium concert start?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gates will open at 5pm, the venue has confirmed. Our sister title The Scotsman reports that the show is expected to finish around 10.30pm.

Harry Styles gigs in Coventry both ended at 10.20pm - so expect a similar end time for the Murrayfield Stadium show.

Stage times for Harry Styles concert

Harry Styles is supported by Wet Leg on the tour. The band will perform before he takes to the stage.

The expected set times are approximately as follows:

7.30pm - Wet Leg - perfoming a seven song set

8.30pm - Harry Styles