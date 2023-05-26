Harry Styles is playing outdoor shows at stadiums across the UK

Music fans heading to the Harry Styles concerts in Edinburgh this weekend can expect to bask in late spring conditions.

The Met Office has issued its latest forecast for Murrayfield ahead of the first show at the stadium. The former One Direction singer released extra tickets for his summer UK shows earlier this year - after the initial batch sold out.

Harry Styles will play back-to-back shows in Edinburgh as part of his Love On Tour concerts. It will also include stops in London and Cardiff - having previously played the Coventry Building Society Arena.

But what can you expect from the weather? Here's the Met Office verdict on if it will rain:

What will the weather be like for Harry Styles concerts?

The Met Office has issued an updated forecast for Edinburgh on Friday and Saturday. It includes an hour-by-hour break-down of the weather for the night of the first show.

Friday, 26 May

The first Harry Styles concert will take place at Murrayfield Stadium on Friday evening. The weather for Murrayfield (City of Edinburgh) follows according to Met Office:

5pm (gates open) - sunny intervals - 17C

6pm - sunny intervals - 18C

7pm - sunny intervals - 18C

8pm - sunny intervals - 17C

9pm - clear skies - 16C

10pm - clear night - 15C

11pm - clear night - 14C

Saturday, 27 May

The Met Office has issued a daily overview for Murrayfiedl (City of Edinburgh) on Saturday. We will update the article with an hour-by-hour break-down when it is made available.

On its website, the forecaster explains: "Sunny intervals changing to cloudy." There is a chance of overcast weather in the early evening - and there will be highs of 16C with lows of 6C.

When will the sunset in Edinburgh?

The days are getting increasingly long as we move closer to the summer solstice in June. But how much of the Harry Styles concert will take place in daylight?