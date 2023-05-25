Harry Styles has performed a setlist of 20 song so far on his UK tour

Harry Styles fans have been given a glimpse of what to expect from his latest UK stadium shows.

The former One Direction singer will be playing some of the biggest venues across Britain and Ireland in the coming weeks. The pop star released extra tickets for the British shows earlier this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He began the latest run of shows at the Coventry Building Society Arena on 22 May. Harry Styles will then play back-to-back shows at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

In June he will play shows in London and Cardiff. But what songs can you expect to hear on the tour?

What is Harry Styles setlist for UK shows?

The latest shows on his Love On Tour world tour took place at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Monday, 22 May, and Tuesday, 23 May. It gave a glimpse of what to expect in the remaining shows.

The concerts lasted just under two hours and featured 20 songs - including a four song encore.

Harry Styles is set to play two massive gigs at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh this weekend. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Coventry

Daydreaming

Golden

Adore You

Keep Driving

Stockholm Syndrome(One Direction song)

She

Matilda

Satellite

Late Night Talking

Cinema

Music for a Sushi Restaurant (YMCA intro)

Treat People With Kindnes

What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song)

Grapejuice

Watermelon Sugar

Fine Line

Encore

Sign of the Times

Medicine

As It Was

Kiwi

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prior to returning to the UK for the current stretch of stadium shows, Harry Styles played shows at arenas across Europe. It included a concert at the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany on 18 May. The setlist for that show was:

Munich

Daydreaming

Golden

Adore You

Keep Driving

Stockholm Syndrome (One Direction song)

She

Matilda

Satellite

Late Night Talking

Cinema

Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Treat People With Kindness

What Makes You Beautiful( One Direction song) (With “Best Song Ever” by One Direction intro)

Grapejuice

Watermelon Sugar

Fine Line

Encore