Fans travelling to the Harry Stylesconcerts in Edinburgh have been warned of potential travel disruption.

The Harry's House pop star will be playing back-to-back shows at Murrayfield Stadium in the Scottish capital on Friday (26 May) and Saturday (27 May). The former One Direction singer released extra tickets for his UK summer stadium shows earlier this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tens of thousands of fans will be travelling to the Edinburgh stadium to watch the concerts - and they are being warned that there will be road closures in place. Extra rail services will be put on but the city's stations are expected to be extremely busy.

Here is all you need to know:

Are there road closures in Edinburgh for Harry Styles concerts?

The pop singer will be performing back-to-back shows in the Scottish capital on Friday (26 May) and Saturday (27 May). NationalWorld's sister website Edinburgh Evening News reports that there will be road closures around the time of the concert.

Roads closed before the concerts: Roseburn Street, Russell Road, A8 corridor between Haymarket and Western Corner, Murrayfield Road.

Roads closed after the shows: Roseburn Street, Russell Road, Murrayfield Road, A8 between Haymarket and Western Corner, Westfield Road / West Approach Road, Rosebery Crescent, Balbirnie Place and Grosvenor Street.

ScotRail to put on extra services

Advertisement

Advertisement

The train operator has announced that for the Harry Styles concerts, it is adding extra seats to services, wherever possible, on routes in and out of Edinburgh Waverley, with extra trains planned for after the concerts.

ScotRail is encouraging fans to get to the venue early as trains will be very busy. Haymarket station is also expected to be much busier than normal in the early evening with travelling football fans and concertgoers using the station. When the concert ends, music-lovers are encouraged to walk, if they can, back to Haymarket station as quickly as possible and join the holding area on Haymarket Terrace, where they will then be directed to the appropriate queue.