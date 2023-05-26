Harry Styles is currently in the middle of huge tour which sees him perform twice in Edinburgh

Harry Styles played a round of golf at St Andrews. (YouTube)

Harry Styles attracted huge crowds of fans in St Andrews as he treated himself to a round of golf at Scotland’s most iconic course ahead of his Edinburgh tour concerts.

The former One Direction frontman is currently in the middle of his huge worldwide Love On Tour. Throughout the tour he has treated fans to many of his most iconic songs and will continue that pattern in his upcoming Edinburgh shows, with sets of around two hours.

Styles impressed crowds with his golf skills ahead of the Edinburgh concerts and he was regularly cheered on by onlookers with the 1st, 17th and 18th holes all being accessible to casual passers-by. Styles will be hoping for similar dry weather when he takes to the stage.

St Andrews is commonly referred to as The Home of Golf by many fans of the sport - but what happened during Styles’ visit to the course and what is his golf handicap? Here is everything you need to know.

When was Harry Styles at St Andrews?

Harry Styles arrived at St Andrews golf course on Thursday 25 March and treated himself to a round of golf. The singer is currently in Scotland ahead of his back-to-back dates in Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Friday 26 May and Saturday 27 May.

What happened during Harry Styles' visit?

Styles was greeted by huge crowds of fans as he arrived at the historic course.

The As It Was singer showed off his swing in snaps posted on the course’s official Instagram page which alerted many of his Scottish fans of his presence.

An audience gathered next to the course, which is placed alongside Fife’s high streets, with crowds cheering him on at different stages of the round. The iconic course runs through the middle of the town and makes the 1st, 17th and 18th holes all accessible to casual passers by.

Styles is not the only ex-One Direction member with a passion for golf - Niall Horan is another singer who is often seen hanging out with tour pros at major championships.

The Irishman also owns his own golf management company called Modest! Golf.

What is Harry Styles’ handicap?

A golf handicap is essentially a numerical measure of a golfer’s potential that is used to enable players of varying abilities to compete against each other. The best players are those with the lowest handicaps.

Styles’ is currently thought to play off 13 to 14, according to TalkSport, although it is not clear where he shot from on Thursday.

Horan has a slightly lower handicap and it is believed that he plays at a handicap of around eight.

Ex-footballer Gareth Bale is another celebrity who is known for his passion for golf and in March this year he competed against a number of professionals at Pebble Beach in California.

