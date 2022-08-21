Harry Styles tour: New York City concert, Madison Square Garden tickets, MSG dates, setlist, lyrics
It is the beginning of Harry Styles Love on Tour 2022: Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House
Harry Styles’ huge tour has come to New York City.
The former One Direction crooner will be playing a series of shows at the famous Madison Square Garden (MSG).
He is on tour in support of his latest album Harry’s House.
Here is all you need to know:
When is Harry Styles playing MSG in NYC?
He is playing the world famous Madison Square Garden today (21 August).
It is part of a series of 15 shows at the venue, with Harry Styles in residency until 21 September.
The full address is: 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001, United States.
What time do the MSG concerts start?
The shows will begin at 8pm local time for each of the 15 shows at Madison Square Garden.
There is a special guest performing before Harry Styles.
According to setlist.fm he was on stage at 9.05pm on 20 August.
What are the dates of the MSG concerts?
Harry Styles is playing the following dates at Madison Square Garden in New York:
- 20 August - start time 8pm
- 21 August - start time 8pm
- 22 August - start time 8pm
- 26 August - start time 8pm
- 27 August - start time 8pm
- 28 August - start time 8pm
- 1 September - start time 8pm
- 2 September - start time 8pm
- 3 September - start time 8pm
- 7 September - start time 8pm
- 8 September - start time 8pm
- 10 September - start time 8pm
- 14 September - start time 8pm
- 15 September - start time 8pm
- 21 September - start time 8pm
Who is the special guest?
An opening act for Harry Styles Love on Tour 2022: Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House has been announced.
Blood Orange will be the special guest for the shows.
Can you get tickets?
Tickets are “sold out” for the first show on 21 August, according to Ticketmaster.
A few tickets are left for the 22 August show on Ticketmaster - but only the $529 Platinum ones.
Ticketmaster is showing the same for the 26 August show.
Check Ticketmaster for further information on tickets for the rest of the Harry Style shows.
What could the setlist be?
For the first show at MSG on 20 August, he played the following songs - according to setlist.fm.
- Daydreaming
- Golden
- Adore You
- Daylight
- Keep Driving
- Matilda
- Little Freak
- Satellite
- Happy Birthday to You(Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover) (Sung to Florence)
- Cinema
- Music for a Sushi Restaurant
- Treat People With Kindness
- What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song)
- Late Night Talking
- Watermelon Sugar
- Love of My Life
Encore
- Sign of the Times
- As It Was
- Kiwi
What are the other tour dates?
Harry Styles will play residencies at the following venues in North America in the coming weeks:
- Moody Center, Austin - 25 September to 2 October
- United Center, Chicago - 6 October to 14 October
- Kia Forum, Inglewood, Los Angeles - 23 October to 15 November
How to find the lyrics for Harry Styles songs?
If you need a refesher of the lyrics to his songs before heading to any of the concerts in the coming weeks.
Genius have the words to all his songs, as well as helpful annotations.
Is he dating Olivia Wilde?
The singer is dating actress and director Olivia Wilde and has done so since January 2021.