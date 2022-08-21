It is the beginning of Harry Styles Love on Tour 2022: Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House

Harry Styles’ huge tour has come to New York City.

The former One Direction crooner will be playing a series of shows at the famous Madison Square Garden (MSG).

He is on tour in support of his latest album Harry’s House.

Here is all you need to know:

When is Harry Styles playing MSG in NYC?

He is playing the world famous Madison Square Garden today (21 August).

It is part of a series of 15 shows at the venue, with Harry Styles in residency until 21 September.

The full address is: 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001, United States.

What time do the MSG concerts start?

The shows will begin at 8pm local time for each of the 15 shows at Madison Square Garden.

There is a special guest performing before Harry Styles.

According to setlist.fm he was on stage at 9.05pm on 20 August.

What are the dates of the MSG concerts?

Harry Styles is playing the following dates at Madison Square Garden in New York:

20 August - start time 8pm

21 August - start time 8pm

22 August - start time 8pm

26 August - start time 8pm

27 August - start time 8pm

28 August - start time 8pm

1 September - start time 8pm

2 September - start time 8pm

3 September - start time 8pm

7 September - start time 8pm

8 September - start time 8pm

10 September - start time 8pm

14 September - start time 8pm

15 September - start time 8pm

21 September - start time 8pm

Who is the special guest?

An opening act for Harry Styles Love on Tour 2022: Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House has been announced.

Blood Orange will be the special guest for the shows.

Harry Styles is on tour. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Can you get tickets?

Tickets are “sold out” for the first show on 21 August, according to Ticketmaster.

A few tickets are left for the 22 August show on Ticketmaster - but only the $529 Platinum ones.

Ticketmaster is showing the same for the 26 August show.

Check Ticketmaster for further information on tickets for the rest of the Harry Style shows.

What could the setlist be?

For the first show at MSG on 20 August, he played the following songs - according to setlist.fm.

Daydreaming

Golden

Adore You

Daylight

Keep Driving

Matilda

Little Freak

Satellite

Happy Birthday to You(Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover) (Sung to Florence)

Cinema

Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Treat People With Kindness

What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song)

Late Night Talking

Watermelon Sugar

Love of My Life

Encore

Sign of the Times

As It Was

Kiwi

What are the other tour dates?

Harry Styles will play residencies at the following venues in North America in the coming weeks:

Moody Center, Austin - 25 September to 2 October

United Center, Chicago - 6 October to 14 October

Kia Forum, Inglewood, Los Angeles - 23 October to 15 November

How to find the lyrics for Harry Styles songs?

If you need a refesher of the lyrics to his songs before heading to any of the concerts in the coming weeks.

Genius have the words to all his songs, as well as helpful annotations.

