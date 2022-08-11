Wilde and Sudeikis split in 2020 after nearly 10 years together, and Wilde is now dating British singer and actor Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde has won the first part of the custody battle over her two children she shares with Jason Sudeikis.

The actress, 38, hit out at her ex-fiance’s “aggressive” paper serving, after receiving the documents onstage in Las Vegas earlier this year.

Ted Lasso star Sudeikis, 46, claimed for the children to live in Brooklyn New York, however that was dismissed and a judge ruled their home state is California, according to papers seen by Page Six.

Why is there a custody battle?

Olivia Wilde’s new thriller Don’t Worry Darling will be released in September 2022.

According to the Daily Mail, Wilde and Sudeikis’s legal dispute occured after they split custody of their children, alternating between one-week periods of “parental access”, dividing their time between Los Angeles, New York and London.

However, Sedeikis chose to file for custody in April 2022, after a disagreement over where their children will live permanently.

Wilde claimed she and Sudeikis had initally agreed to send their kids to school in LA, as Sudeikis was due to be in London to wrap up filiming Ted Lasso.

However, the actress said in her filing: “Recently, however, Jason decided that he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he is not working, and wanted the children to be with him there during this time off.

“When I did not agree, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed these papers.”

What has Olivia Wilde said about Jason Sudeikis?

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis attend an event together in Los Angeles - 2018 (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images).

Wilde has accused Sudeikis of “threatening” her by having her served with legal papers onstage in Las Vegas earlier this year.

The actress and director claimed the actor could have had the documents delivered “discreetly” but had chosen to do so “in the most aggressive manner possible”.

Wilde was served with the documents in a brown envelope while promoting her upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon in April.

Footage showed the filmmaker appearing surprised after opening the envelope.

In documents filed on Wednesday and obtained by the Daily Mail, Wilde stated: “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard.

“He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.

“The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests.”

Following the incident at CinemaCon representatives for Sudeikis confirmed the documents were related to the jurisdiction of the couple’s children, but said the actor had no prior knowledge of how they would be delivered.

How long were Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde together?

Wilde and Sudeikis were together from 2011 until late 2020, and have two children: eight-year-old son Otis and daughter Daisy, five.

Wilde and Sudeikis met in at a Saturday Night Live wrap party when they both were recently single.

Wilde had ended her marriage of eight years to filmmaker Tao Ruspoli, and Sudeikis had divorced screenwriter and actress Kay Cannon.

The pair became engaged in 2013, with their son born in 2014, and their daugther born in 2016.

Speaking about their split, a source who is reportedly close to Wilde told ET online: “They just fell out of love in a romantic way, but still have love towards one another as people,

“They consider themselves friends and co-parents first and foremost.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“They are committed to co-parenting successfully for the sake of Otis and Daisy and have done a great job so far at staying connected in a healthy way for their relationship and for their children.”

In January 2021, Wilde began dating Harry Styles after meeting during the filming of her thriller Don’t Worry Darling.