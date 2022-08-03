Florence Pugh is said to be “unhappy” with how co-star Harry Styles and Director Olivia Wilde behaved on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling”

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles star as the lead characters in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming movie, “Don’t Worry Darling”, which is set to be released on 23 September 2022.

Florence, 26, is allegedly “unhappy” that her co-star Harry, 28, “hooked up” with director Olivia Wilde, 38 on set, while Olivia was still engaged to Ted Lasso actor, Jason Sudeikis.

Speaking to Page Six , an insider said: “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable.”

Olivia Wilde, 38, and Jason Sudeikis, 46, began dating in 2011 and got engaged the following year. They didn’t marry during their 10 years together, but welcomed two children Otis, eight, and Daisy, five.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis attend an event together in Los Angeles - 2018 (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images).

Filming for Don’t Worry Darling began in October 2020, while Olivia and Jason are said to have split in November 2020. However, exact dates aren’t clear and it is believed the main reason for the split was Olivia’s affair with Harry.

The distraught father sent Olivia custody documents regarding their shared children, which she was stunned to receive while live on stage at CinemaCon.

The cast of “Don’t Worry Darling” are said to have been unimpressed by Harry and Olivia being “all over” each other on set, with Florence Pugh among those who’ve fallen out with Olivia.

Harry Styles stars alongside Florence Pugh, in his girlfriend, Olivia Wildes upcoming film - “Don’t Worry Darling.” (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Florence has not been promoting “Don’t Worry Darling” on her social media, but has been happy to share a promo teaser for her other project, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”, which is out next year.

The actress has not publicly praised Olivia for her directorial role, however Olivia shared a picture of Florence on social media writing: ‘Watching this woman work was such a f****** thrill! Cannot wait to show you more. @[email protected]’

Florence Pugh

Actress

The English actress is best known for her starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova, in the superhero film Black Widow and the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye.

Florence Pugh gained huge recognition for her 2016 role in drama Lady Macbeth and won a British Independent Film Award for her performance.

After appearing in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Florence was nominated for an Academy Award as well as two BAFTA Awards - both for Best Supporting Actress. She was also nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award in the same year.

Florence recently went viral after posting photos of herself attending the Valentino Fall/Winter show at Couture Fashion Week in Rome.

The Little Woman actress, 26, beamed in a sheer tulle, halter neck, pink dress as she walked the red carpet in Italy.

While snaps of the frock racked up over 1.6 million likes, many social media commenters also claimed that it was too revealing and body shamed Florence.

After receiving the negative comments about her “stunning” Valentino outfit choice, Florence took to Instagram to respond.

Florence wrote: “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?

“I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.

“Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise.”

Florence Pugh was born on 3 January 1996, in Oxford, England - making her 26 years old.

She made her acting debut in 2014, in British drama film, The Falling.

In 2019, at just 23 years old, she was included in the Forbes 30 under 30 annual list.

Pugh has appeared in a few hit films to date including; “Fighting with my Family” (2019), “Midsommar” (2019) and “Little Women” (2019).

Other upcoming projects include a Netflix drama, titled “The Wonder”, a star-studded Christopher Nolan film “Oppenheimer” and the sequel of award-winning sci-fi film, “Dune”.

Her brother is actor and musician, Toby Sebastian , who is best known for his role of Trystane Martell in TV show, Game of Thrones.

, who is best known for his role of Trystane Martell in TV show, Game of Thrones. She splits her time between LA, with her boyfriend Zach Braff and London, as well as her family home in Oxford, England.

Florence has an estimated net worth of around £6.5 million.

Connections

Will Poulter

Will Poulter is a British actor, born on 28 January 1993, in Hammersmith, London. Poulter starred alongside Pugh in the 2019 horror film, Midsommar , and they have remained close friends since.

Earlier this year, Florence posted photos with Will in Ibiza, on her Instagram page, and others of the Midsommar actors surfaced online.

Many speculated that the pair were in a relationship, however, Florence later clarified that she was enjoying an Ibiza trip with a group of friends and the photos posted online had cropped out others and just focused on the actors.

She went on to say Poulter was one of her best friends, and it was gross that anyone would create a fake relationship between them.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in Black Widow (Picture: ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved)

Scarlett Johansson is an American actress, born on 22 November 1984 - making her 37 years old.

Scarlett has been acting from a very young age, however, she is currently best known as Natasha Romanoff/ Black Widow , in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Johansson’s character is the older sister of Pugh’s character, Yelena.

She has been playing the character of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow for the last 12 years, since she first appeared in Iron Man 2.

The actress is married to Saturday Night Live writer, Colin Jost, who she began dating in May 2017. They were engaged two years later, and married in October 2020, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son, in August 2021.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet is an American actor, born on 27 December 1995 - making him 26 years old.

Chalamet starred alongside Florence Pugh in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation, where he played Laurie, the character that ends up marrying Amy - Pugh’s character.

They reportedly got on really well on-set and this translated on screen, so many began to wonder about their off-screen dynamic as well.

Both Little Women actors are set to work together again, as Florence is now signed on to appear in the sequel of Dune - which features Timothée.

Chalamet was in a relationship with Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, between 2018 and 2020.

Personal Life

Florence has been in a relationship with Scrubs actor, Zach Braff, 47, since April 2019.

The pair first met while working together on the short film, In the Time it Takes to Get There (2019), in which Braff wrote and directed and Pugh starred.

They have kept their relationship mostly private, aside from the rarest hints on social media, such as Braff sight-seeing in Oxford’s hometown of Oxford.

Pugh has often had to defend her relationship with Braff on social media, as there is a 20-year age gap between them.

In June 2020, after she called out rude comments directed towards her relationship, she told Elle UK : “I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to. I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre.