Leona Lewis is celebrating the birth of baby daughter Carmel with husband Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis and husband Dennis Jauch have shared the news of the birth of their daughter Carmel Allegra on Instagram.

The X-Factor star posted a photo of the newborn on Tuesday 2 August.

She wrote: “And then there were three. Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22.”

The photo shows Carmel wrapped up in her mother’s arms with her father’s hand over her chest.

The post attracted well wishes from famous faces.

Michelle Visage wrote: “CONGRATS.”

Keri Hilson left a comment saying: “Congrats, Leona!”

And fellow singer Jessie J left a string of emoji’s including a heart and happy tears.

Carmel is the couple’s first child - they got married in July 2019 but have been dating since 2010.

Dennis was a backing dancer for Leona when sparks flew and their romance began.

Leona began sharing photos of her baby bump back in March when she posted a snap of herself in a black dress with the caption: “Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer.”

Leona Lewis

Singer

Leona Lewis has had her first child.

Leona Lewis is a 37-year-old singer from Islington, London.

She is most famous for winning the third series of The X Factor in 2006.

Her most popular songs have included “Bleeding Love”, “I See You” and “Footprints in the Sand”.

Leona Louise Lewis was born on 3 April 1985, in London

She attended the BRIT School of Performing Arts when she was a child, but left at age 17 to pursue a career in music

Leona won a million pound record deal when she won The X Factorwith Syco Music

Her winner’s track was a cover of Kelly Clarkson’s song “A Moment Like This”, which became the number one song at Christmas 2006

Leona has released five albums since her X Factor fame - the latest being “I Am”, in 2015

She was named PETA’s Person of the Year in 2008 and is vocal about being vegan

Leona married Dennis Jaunch in 2019 at a ceremony in Tuscany

The couple welcomed their first child Carmel into the world on 22 July 2022

Leona’s net worth is estimated to be £8.2million

The singer owns a £2.9million home in Calabasas, California

Leona Lewis attends the screening of "Paris Is Burning", presented by Lena Waithe's Hillman Grad Productions partnered with the WUTI Drive-In, at Exposition Park on February 26, 2021

Speaking about her fame, Leona told The Sun : “It is hard. I feel so much for those girls that came off and were picked apart for their looks.

“You never get into this thinking anything other that, ‘I’m going to sing and that’s it’

“I definitely had moments of self-doubt, for sure.”

Connections

Kelly Clarkson

When Leona won The X Factor in 2006, she released a cover of a Kelly Clarkson song titled “A Moment Like This”.

The track went to number one at Christmas and sold over 900,000 copies.

Kelly is an American singer who won American Idol in 2002.

Simon Cowell

Music mogul Simon Cowell has an estimated net worth of £330 million.

Leona was signed to Simon’s record label Syco after she won The X Factor.

She left Syco in 2014 after saying she had fallen out of love with the recording label.

Simon is a TV personality who is credited for The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent’s success.

Calum Scott

In 2017 Leona collaborated on a song with fellow singer Calum Scott.

The song titled “You are the Reason”has more than 100 million streams on Spotify.

Dennis Jauch

Dennis was a backup dancer for Leona before they began their romance.

He is now a choreographer and creative director - he has worked on Dancing With the Stars in America.

Dennis is 34-years old and has just welcomed his first child Carmel into the world.

Lou Al-Chamaa

Leona dated Lou before she was famous.

Lou was an electrician and reportedly Leona’s first love.

They split in 2010 after Leona’s schedule became hectic as a celebrity.

Jason Nicholson-Porter

When Leona appeared on The Voice UK she didn’t expect to reconnect with her childhood friend Jason.