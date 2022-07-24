Tramlines Festival is well underway in Sheffield.
The event is taking place in Hillsborough Park and has seen the likes of Sam Fender and Kasabian perform.
Madness will be the headliner on the final day.
It started on Friday (22 July) evening and runs until Sunday (24 July).
Here is all you need to know:
Where is Tramlines Festival?
It takes place in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield.
What time does it start and finish?
Gates open at noon and last entry is 7.30pm.
The main stage headliner Madness will finish at 9.15pm.
What is the line-up for Sunday at Tramlines?
Here is the line-up and timings for Sunday:
Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage
- 12.45pm - Luxury Goods
- 1.45pm - The Coral
- 3pm - Sports Team
- 4.30pm - Reverend and the Makers
- 6pm - The Wombats
- 7.45pm - Madness
T’Other Stage
- 12.35pm - Nina Gilligan
- 12.55pm - Mark Simmons
- 1.15pm - Ivan Brackenbury
- 1.40pm - Jason Manford
- 2.45pm - Bedroom High Club
- 3.45pm - Scouting for Girls
- 4.45pm - Elvana
- 6pm - Kelis
- 7.45pm - Becky Hill
The Leadmill Stage
- 12.15pm - Fell
- 1.15pm - Cross Wires
- 2.30pm - Dead Pony
- 3.45pm - The Goa Express
- 5.15pm - Do Nothing
- 7pm - Yard Act
The Library
- 12.30pm - Anya Gilligan
- 1.30pm - Gia Ford
- 2.30pm - Otis Mensah
- 3.30pm - Malah Palinka
- 4.30pm - Perfectparachutepicture
- 6pm - Old Dirty Brasstards presents Arctic Monkeys
The Open Arms
- 12.45pm - Paces School Band
- 1.30pm - Jah-Mir Early
- 1.50pm - Brandon Grey
- 2.20pm - Treasure Bloom
- 2.45pm - J.Chambers
- 3.15pm - Samiir Saunders
- 4.15pm - Old Dirty Brasstards
- 5.30pm - Barrioke
- 6.45pm - Abba Party
Can you get tickets?
Tramlines Festival is completely sold out for 2022.
What are the drink prices?
Examiner Live reports that: “At the main bars, pints of Red Stripe beer and Inch’s cider will set you back £6.20. There are also specialist craft beers which are £7 a pop.
“You can get bottles of wine for £29.50 and spirit mixers are coming in at £7.50 and £10.”
What items are banned from Tramlines?
- Controlled substances (including psychoactive substances)
- Glass / aerosols / gas canisters / BBQs / weapons / sharp objects
- Pyrotechnics / flares / fireworks / lasers / laser pens
- Food / alcohol
- Golf umbrellas / flags / chairs / camping equipment
- Animals (with the exception of assistance dogs)
- Large bags (no bags bigger than an A4 piece of paper)
- Professional camera or video recording equipment (including SLRs and anything with a detachable lens)
- No bikes / skateboards / scooters.
- No megaphones / large amplification equipment / klaxons / air horns
No food or drink is permitted (with the exception of a sealed 500ml water bottle, empty refillable bottle and baby food). There are bars and lots of food options including vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.
Seats and chairs of any kind are not permitted into the festival.
Tramlines says on its website: “As of Monday 3rd of April 2017, changes in legislation under the policing and crime act 2017 mean that anyone found guilty of possessing pyrotechnics (flares, fireworks, smoke bombs etc) at a music festival could face up to 3 months in prison. Please do not bring them to the festival under any circumstances.”