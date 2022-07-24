Tramlines Festival is taking place in Sheffield

Tramlines Festival is well underway in Sheffield.

The event is taking place in Hillsborough Park and has seen the likes of Sam Fender and Kasabian perform.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Madness will be the headliner on the final day.

It started on Friday (22 July) evening and runs until Sunday (24 July).

Here is all you need to know:

Where is Tramlines Festival?

It takes place in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield.

What time does it start and finish?

Gates open at noon and last entry is 7.30pm.

The main stage headliner Madness will finish at 9.15pm.

Can you spot yourself in our round up gallery from Friday (July 22) of Tramlines 2022 at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield? Photo by Dean Atkins

What is the line-up for Sunday at Tramlines?

Here is the line-up and timings for Sunday:

Sarah Nulty’s Main Stage

12.45pm - Luxury Goods

1.45pm - The Coral

3pm - Sports Team

4.30pm - Reverend and the Makers

6pm - The Wombats

7.45pm - Madness

T’Other Stage

12.35pm - Nina Gilligan

12.55pm - Mark Simmons

1.15pm - Ivan Brackenbury

1.40pm - Jason Manford

2.45pm - Bedroom High Club

3.45pm - Scouting for Girls

4.45pm - Elvana

6pm - Kelis

7.45pm - Becky Hill

The Leadmill Stage

12.15pm - Fell

1.15pm - Cross Wires

2.30pm - Dead Pony

3.45pm - The Goa Express

5.15pm - Do Nothing

7pm - Yard Act

The Library

12.30pm - Anya Gilligan

1.30pm - Gia Ford

2.30pm - Otis Mensah

3.30pm - Malah Palinka

4.30pm - Perfectparachutepicture

6pm - Old Dirty Brasstards presents Arctic Monkeys

The Open Arms

12.45pm - Paces School Band

1.30pm - Jah-Mir Early

1.50pm - Brandon Grey

2.20pm - Treasure Bloom

2.45pm - J.Chambers

3.15pm - Samiir Saunders

4.15pm - Old Dirty Brasstards

5.30pm - Barrioke

6.45pm - Abba Party

Can you get tickets?

Tramlines Festival is completely sold out for 2022.

What are the drink prices?

Examiner Live reports that: “At the main bars, pints of Red Stripe beer and Inch’s cider will set you back £6.20. There are also specialist craft beers which are £7 a pop.

“You can get bottles of wine for £29.50 and spirit mixers are coming in at £7.50 and £10.”

What items are banned from Tramlines?

Controlled substances (including psychoactive substances)

Glass / aerosols / gas canisters / BBQs / weapons / sharp objects

Pyrotechnics / flares / fireworks / lasers / laser pens

Food / alcohol

Golf umbrellas / flags / chairs / camping equipment

Animals (with the exception of assistance dogs)

Large bags (no bags bigger than an A4 piece of paper)

Professional camera or video recording equipment (including SLRs and anything with a detachable lens)

No bikes / skateboards / scooters.

No megaphones / large amplification equipment / klaxons / air horns

No food or drink is permitted (with the exception of a sealed 500ml water bottle, empty refillable bottle and baby food). There are bars and lots of food options including vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Seats and chairs of any kind are not permitted into the festival.