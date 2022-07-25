The Weeknd will continue his huge North American tour this week.
Abel Makkonen Tesfaye is playing some of the most famous venues in the United States and Canada on his After Hours til Dawn tour.
Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, is the next stop.
Here is all you need to know:
When and where is The Weeknd playing next?
The next stop on the After Hours til Dawn tour will take The Weeknd to Ford Field, Detroit.
He will play the home of the Detroit Lions on Wednesday (27 July).
What time does the concert start?
The concert will begin at 6.30pm.
Two opening acts will perform before The Weeknd takes to the stage.
Who is opening for The Weeknd?
Doja Cat was due to be the opening act on the North American tour but pulled out due to needing tonsil surgery.
She was replaced by Canadian DJ Kaytranada, Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra and American record producer Mike Dean.
Just Kaytranada and Mike Dean will be the openers for the Ford Field show.
What is the tour setlist?
According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the After Hours til Dawn tour is:
A-Stage
- Alone Again (First half only)
- Gasoline
- Sacrifice (Swedish House Mafia Remix)
- How Do I Make You Love Me?
- Can’t Feel My Face
- Take My Breath
- Hurricane (Kanye West cover)
- The Hills
- Often
- Crew Love (Drake cover)
- Starboy
- Heartless
- Low Life (Future cover)
- Or Nah (Ty Dolla $ign cover)
- Kiss Land (First half only)
- Party Monster
- Faith (First half only)
- After Hours
- Out of Time
- I Feel It Coming
B-Stage
- Die for You
- Is There Someone Else?
- I Was Never There
A-Stage
- Wicked Games
- Call Out My Name
- The Morning
- Save Your Tears
- Less Than Zero
- Blinding Lights
Are tickets available?
The show at Ford Field in Detroit still has tickets available.
You can buy a ticket to see The Weeknd on ticketmaster - with prices starting from around $50 (£41) all of the way to more than $1,000 (£834).
What shows are on the tour?
The North American leg of the tour includes the following dates:
- 27 July - Detroit - Ford Field
- 30 July - Landover - FedExField
- 4 August - Tampa - Raymond James Stadium
- 6 August - Miami Gardens - Hard Rock Stadium
- 11 August- Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- 14 August - Arlington - AT&T Stadium
- 18 August - Denver - Empower Field at Mile High
- 20 August - Paradise - Allegiant Stadium
- 23 August- Vancouver, Canada - BC Place
- 25 August - Seattle - Lumen Field
- 27 August - Santa Clara - Levi's Stadium
- 30 August - Glendale - State Farm Stadium
- 2 September - Inglewood - SoFi Stadium
- 3 September - Inglewood - SoFi Stadium
- 22 September - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre
Parking will cost $30 at the venue.