Blinding Lights singer The Weeknd is continuing his After Hours til Dawn tour in Chicago

The Weeknd will continue his huge North American tour this week.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye is playing some of the most famous venues in the United States and Canada on his After Hours til Dawn tour.

Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, is the next stop.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is The Weeknd playing next?

The next stop on the After Hours til Dawn tour will take The Weeknd to Ford Field, Detroit.

He will play the home of the Detroit Lions on Wednesday (27 July).

What time does the concert start?

The concert will begin at 6.30pm.

Two opening acts will perform before The Weeknd takes to the stage.

Who is opening for The Weeknd?

Doja Cat was due to be the opening act on the North American tour but pulled out due to needing tonsil surgery.

She was replaced by Canadian DJ Kaytranada, Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra and American record producer Mike Dean.

Just Kaytranada and Mike Dean will be the openers for the Ford Field show.

What is the tour setlist?

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the After Hours til Dawn tour is:

A-Stage

Alone Again (First half only)

Gasoline

Sacrifice (Swedish House Mafia Remix)

How Do I Make You Love Me?

Can’t Feel My Face

Take My Breath

Hurricane (Kanye West cover)

The Hills

Often

Crew Love (Drake cover)

Starboy

Heartless

Low Life (Future cover)

Or Nah (Ty Dolla $ign cover)

Kiss Land (First half only)

Party Monster

Faith (First half only)

After Hours

Out of Time

I Feel It Coming

B-Stage

Die for You

Is There Someone Else?

I Was Never There

A-Stage

Wicked Games

Call Out My Name

The Morning

Save Your Tears

Less Than Zero

Blinding Lights

Are tickets available?

The show at Ford Field in Detroit still has tickets available.

You can buy a ticket to see The Weeknd on ticketmaster - with prices starting from around $50 (£41) all of the way to more than $1,000 (£834).

What shows are on the tour?

The North American leg of the tour includes the following dates:

27 July - Detroit - Ford Field

30 July - Landover - FedExField

4 August - Tampa - Raymond James Stadium

6 August - Miami Gardens - Hard Rock Stadium

11 August- Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

14 August - Arlington - AT&T Stadium

18 August - Denver - Empower Field at Mile High

20 August - Paradise - Allegiant Stadium

23 August- Vancouver, Canada - BC Place

25 August - Seattle - Lumen Field

27 August - Santa Clara - Levi's Stadium

30 August - Glendale - State Farm Stadium

2 September - Inglewood - SoFi Stadium

3 September - Inglewood - SoFi Stadium

22 September - Toronto, Canada - Rogers Centre

Event information

Prohibited items:

